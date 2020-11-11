Barcelona Overpaid €10m To Neymar And Are Now Demanding Money Back, Suggests Report

Neymar leaving Barcelona and joining PSG is still considered one of the most sensational transfers in football history. The Neymar transfer saw the Brazilian make the world-record switch to Paris back in 2017. According to a report this week, Barcelona seem to have overpaid their former star a whooping €10m. The reports suggest the money was paid due to a tax miscalculation.

Barcelona's €10m blunder

The El Mundo report suggests Barcelona made a significant calculation error while paying Neymar. Barcelona are now aiming for the error to be addressed and have asked the amount to be returned. An ESPN report dating back to June 2019 revealed that Barcelona won the court case against Neymar pertaining to the same•. The case was filed due to a bonus dispute between the Brazilian and the club. Later on, Neymar lost the case and subsequently had shell out €6.7m to Barcelona.

El Mundo Deportivo also revealed that Neymar owes more than €34.6m to the state. Their piece published in September revealed how Neymar's unpaid taxes and debt accumulation to the Spanish state has increased. As of December 2019, Neymar is said to owe €34,624,26.60 to the Spanish Treasury.

Barcelona's finances in dire straits

Barcelona have been under massive debt over the last few years. The club has spent heavily over the past few seasons on the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann. However, few of their big-name arrivals have done justice to their price tags.

A vast wage structure and poor finance management left Barcelona in dire need of cash this summer. This has resulted in the club letting star players leave for next to nothing.

The Spanish giants let Ivan Rakitic and Luiz Suarez join direct rivals Atletico Madrid and Sevilla for nominal amounts. Arturo Vidal was also given the green light to sign for Inter Milan and joined them for a fee of less €5 million. On the other end, Barcelona are also struggling on the pitch. As per the LaLiga standings, Barca are currently 8th with two games in hand.

