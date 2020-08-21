Neymar Could Be Joined By Ronaldo And Messi At PSG? Brazilian's Agent Makes BIG Claim

Expectations are high from Neymar ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, that is slated to be played on Sunday. Having been linked with a return to Barcelona ever since his move to the Parc des Princes in 2017, Neymar's agent has now claimed that it is more likely for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Ligue 1 champions than the Brazilian's return to Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to join Neymar at PSG?

Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro has reportedly suggested that Messi and Ronaldo could join Neymar at PSG to complete one of the fiercest attacks in the history of football. He believes that the signing of the duo is possible if the Qatari owners make available the required funds, while also asserting that Neymar will continue with the club at least until 2022. Messi has been linked with a move away from Barcelona after a humiliating defeat by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

2⃣ Parisians have been nominated for Champions League POTW! 🔴🔵



🏆 Vote for Neymar and Di Maria in the @ChampionsLeague ! 📨👇https://t.co/4AdVL5ZoYD#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/SWVK4c7tFo — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 20, 2020

Although the club have tried to mend ways with the sacking of Quique Setien and the subsequent appointment of Ronald Koeman, Messi's future at Barcelona still hangs on the cliff with a season more left on his contract. Ronald Koeman did meet the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on Thursday, but Messi believes that he is more closer to leaving than staying at the Camp Nou.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with PSG

Ronaldo has also been linked with a move away from Juventus. The 35-year-old was recently linked with a move to France with PSG reportedly keen on roping in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Turin-based outfit, despite winning the Serie A title for the eighth consecutive time, could not progress in the Champions League beyond the round of 16, compelling the Ronaldo transfer rumours within two seasons at the club.

Neymar favourite to win FIFA POTY: Agent

On the other hand, Neymar could establish a legacy of his own if he goes on to outperform himself in the PSG vs Bayern Munich game to help the club win their first-ever Champions League title. The Brazilian winger last won the competition with Barcelona back in 2015 and was roped in by the French outfit, along with Kylian Mbappe to achieve European glory. Neymar's agent also feels that he is one of the favourites to win the FIFA Player Of The Year (POTY) award, ahead of Messi and Ronaldo.

Image courtesy: AP