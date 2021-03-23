Neymar Pays For 142 Staff From Neymar Jr Institution Despite Being In COVID-19 Shutdown

Neymar Jr is one of the best players in the world of football and the Brazilian international has been a source of inspiration to a lot of youngsters all across the globe. The 29-year-old is the third highest-paid footballer in Europe, with his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain bagging him a whopping €35m in wages. While Neymar has continued to amass wealth through sports and endorsements, the Brazilian is well known for his charitable efforts in his home country.

Neymar Jr Institution: Brazilian international continues to pay for 142 employees despite COVID-19 shutdown

According to media reports, Neymar Jr has continued to pay the full salaries of 142 employees at his institute for a year. The Neymar Jr institution has been shut down for a year since the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Brazilian international has ensured that all the employees are paid in full amidst the global crisis. The institute serves children across Brazil from its location at Jardim da Glória in Praia Grande. Growing up in the community himself, the 29-year-old knows the struggles faced by the people and has pledged his support to them. The Neymar Jr. Institute Project also provides education in languages, computers, robotics, vocational courses, and cultural classes like music, dance and art. The cause delves deeper into children’s support systems with professional lectures and physical activities for their guardians. The idea is to stimulate families to develop together and improve home life.

Neymar injury news: Brazilian international returns against Lyon, ahead of UCL final rematch

Neymar Jr had been ruled out of action after suffering an abductor injury while featuring for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Round of 64 of the French Cup against SM Caen. The 29-year-old missed both the legs of the round of 16 clash against Barcelona in the Champions League. Neymar had returned to training on the eve of the second leg, but PSG are keen to not rush the Brazilian back onto the pitch. Neymar has returned to full fitness after recovering from his groin injury. He was introduced in the 70th minute against Lyon, in a 4-2 win over the weekend. While the Brazilian international has struggled for fitness this season, he remains an instrumental influence on the pitch. The 29-year-old has a remarkable record of 13 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season, signifying his talents. With a Champions League final rematch on the cards against Bayern Munich, Neymar will hope to continue his good form and seek revenge against Robert Lewandowski & co.

(Image Courtesy: Neymar Jr Instgram)