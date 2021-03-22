Neymar Tinder Profile: PSG Superstar Breaks Silence Over Viral Account On Dating App

Social media was abuzz recently when a purported profile of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr sprang up on dating app Tinder. Fans were curious to know if the Neymar Tinder account was legitimate and controlled by the Brazil international himself. The former Barcelona ace, who is yet to return to the squad following an injury, has now confirmed that he does not own the purported account.

Neymar Tinder account is fake, confirms Brazil ace

Neymar's account on Tinder sprang up recently. The app allows people to swipe randomly on images to express their like or dislike for a particular account. And those behind the scenes at Tinder even verified the account to suggest that it was indeed being operated by him.

Screenshots of the said account began doing the rounds on social media. And Neymar could not stay aloof from the development around him. He decided to speak out in the open about the same, sending out a witty response. The PSG superstar tweeted, which when translated read, "I hope that whoever is using the Tinder with my name is representing well huh...," accompanied by laughing emojis.

Neymar also replied to an Instagram post by Brazilian gossip account 'gossipdodia'. The post stated that a follower had found Neymar's verified account on Tinder. Neymar again burst the bubble with a witty reply on the post, stating, "Whoever is using it is having fun, huh, unfortunately, it's not mine."

Neymar injury update: Ex-Barcelona man returns to action

Neymar's social media activities ensure he is in the limelight even as he continued his recovery from a groin injury. The 29-year-old last played for PSG in the French Cup against Caen during the second week of February and had been out on the sidelines ever since, missing out on some key fixtures, including the Champions League round of 16 fixtures against Barcelona.

As per the latest Neymar injury update, the Brazilian superstar is now completely fit. But Mauricio Pochettino isn't rushing away with his fitness as he looks to make the most of the former Barcelona superstar's presence for the Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich. Hence, he was introduced as a substitute against Lyon, in the 70th minute, sort of marking the Neymar return.

PSG clinch top spot in Ligue 1 amid Neymar return vs Lyon

Meanwhile, PSG have coped well in the absence of Neymar, as they already struck four goals before his introduction against Lyon. PSG hammered Lyon in a six-goal thriller to clinch the top spot in Ligue 1 standings. A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Danilo Pereira and Angel di Maria saw Pochettino's men bag an all-important three points to overtake Lille in league standings.

Image courtesy: PSG Instagram