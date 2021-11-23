Neymar To Manchester United: Sensational Move Weighed Up For PSG Star Says Reports

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr. is being speculated as a transfer window target by the Premier League giants Manchester United, as per reports by EL Nacional via Manchester Evening News. United recently made a strong statement by roping in the trio of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varne and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo despite the evident financial complications of the Old Trafford side. As the United look to overcome their poor run of form in the Premier League 2021-22, Neymar’s addition to the squad may prove to be a turning point for the squad.

The 29-year-old Neymar has scored 90 goals and helped to assist 55 goals in a grand total of 128 games he has played for PSG, however, his stint with the Ligue 1 side has been constantly hampered by injuries. If the United show interest in him, he might be interested in the sensational move, citing the uncertain future at PSG as they strive for balance on and off the pitch, after the arrival of the legendary footballer Lionel Messi. At the same time, the same report by El Nacional also stated that Neymar has no desire to leave PSG any time soon. His case at PSG may be supported by the fact that Kylian Mbappe’s contract with the club ends at the end of the current season. Mbappe has turned down Real Madrid’s offer to join them twice already and if he chooses to leave the Ligue 1 outfit, Neymar may get an extended stay at the club.

Paul Pogba is expected to make a transfer from Manchester United

At the same time, United midfielder Paul Pogba has been constantly linked to a transfer to Spain. The speculations of Pogba looking for a transfer reached an all-time high when the Frenchman and his agent Mino Raiola rejected a deal to extend his contract with the Old Trafford side. The contract rejection came amid interest from PSG, Real Madrid, and his former club Juventus. The January transfer window is set to open on January 1, and the football world might witness some big money and high-profile transfers amid speculations about players like Neymar, Pogba, and Mbappe.

Image: AP