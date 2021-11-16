In a major setback for Brazil football fans, star player Neymar Jr. sustained an injury ahead of his side’s clash against Argentina. The PSG star complained of a thigh problem after a training session, leading to him being pulled out of the squad. The star attacker will now miss the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Argentina scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Following the injury, Neymar did not travel to Argentina with the rest of the squad. The team also confirmed that he will be sent back to France for treatment. Brazil will be without Neymar for their clash against Argentina. The 29-year-old had played full 90 minutes last week on Thursday as his side beat Colombia 1-0. He provided the assist for the winning goal which saw the football giants secure a place at next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar injury update

The Paris Saint-Germain star sustained a thigh injury while in training, which has ruled him out for the next few games for the national side.

"Due to a thigh injury Neymar will not play against Argentina, this Tuesday (November 16th), for the WC Qualification," a statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) read. “Neymar didn't travel to Argentina with the rest of the Brazilian squad and will return to France this Wednesday," the statement added.

Will Messi miss Argentina vs Brazil match?

Meanwhile, further worries remain for football fans around the globe as Argentina’s star player and captain Lionel Messi could also miss the match. Messi had earlier missed PSG's last two games due to knee problems. However, he has travelled with the national squad ahead of the game. Messi also came off the bench late on in the clash against Uruguay.

However, Argentinian national side coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Messi would be taking part in the game, which his PSG co-star Neymar would be missing.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Out of the 31 nations playing the World Cup qualifiers for next year’s tournament, five nations from Africa playing the CAF are predetermined to qualify for the global event. Four Asian countries playing in the AFC, along with one playoff qualifier will play the tournament in 2022.

Meanwhile, 13 nations were predetermined from Europe to reach the tournament. At the same time, out of the teams playing the CONCACAF, three teams are predetermined, alongside one playoff qualifier. One Oceania nation playing in the OFC will play the tournament, while four nations with the inclusion of one playoff qualifier will qualify for the tournament from the CONMEBOL league. With nine teams already qualified, 23 spots are now available which will be filled by teams before the tournament begins next year.

