Neymar To Miss Switzerland Clash Due To Ankle Injury; Cameroon Game Remains A Doubt

The Brazilian football team is set to witness a massive setback as star winger Neymar is ruled out for the game against Switzerland due to an ankle injury, the team's doctor confirmed on November 25. The doctor added that the 30-year-old is also at risk of missing Brazil's third and final group-stage game against Cameroon on December 2. Brazilian right-back Danilo is also sidelined for the game against Switzerland after suffering a similar injury to that of Neymar.

Neymar to miss the vital clash against Switzerland

While speaking to reporters on November 25 after carrying out an MRI on Neymar and Danilo, Brazil's team doctor said, "Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them. They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup."

Neymar, who was tackled on several occasions during Brazil vs Serbia clash on Thursday, was substituted in the 79th minute after he hurt his ankle following a tackle from Nikola Milenković. The 30-year-old was fouled on nine occasions during the game, the most among all the players competing in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Even though Neymar suffered an injury, he was upbeat as he took to his social media handles and wrote, "Difficult game, but it was important to win. Congratulations team, first step taken. Six more to go." With Neymar explicitly stating that there are six more games to go, he is undoubtedly thinking about winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and nothing less.