Neymar To Newcastle United? PSG Superstar Told 'Number 10 Shirt Is There Waiting For Him'

The rumours surrounding Neymar's exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have skyrocketed ever since reports emerged that the Brazilian winger is unhappy at the club. As per the reports, the 30-year-old feels targeted by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who slammed the performances of the team last season. Amid all these rumours, Newcastle United and Brazilian forward Joelinton has urged Neymar to join his club, stating that the number 10 jersey is waiting for him.

Will Neymar join Newcastle United?

In an interaction with the Cast FC podcast, Joelinton said, "We can get him a spot, sure! In any team in the world. If he comes it will be…I can't explain it, the man is an idol. He is huge in world soccer. So, the invitation is done. Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I'll run for you all the time."

The 25-year-old went on to add, "If we have the chance I hope the coach will call him. The number 10 shirt is there waiting for him. I'll send a message to Bruno. Bruno has his contact. He can send a message inviting Ney to play there."

Even though Joelinton has offered Neymar the number 10 jersey, it is pertinent to note that the shirt currently belongs to star attacking midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin.

Can Newcastle United afford to sign Neymar?

Neymar grabbed all the headlines in August 2017 when he made a world record transfer move from Barcelona to PSG. The transfer fee is believed to have been worth a whopping 222 million euros. It was reported by Marca that the Brazilian's overall cost, including his salary, to PSG, is a staggering 489,228,117 euros.

Considering that the Ligue 1 giants have only had Neymar for five seasons, only a few clubs can afford such a high cost. Newcastle United are one of them now after having had a blockbuster takeover of the club in October 2021. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is now believed to own 80% of the stake of the Magpies following a £300m ($364m) takeover. As a result of the takeover, Newcastle are reportedly one of the richest clubs in the world now.