Neymar Unsure Of Future After FIFA World Cup: 'We Don't Know How Tomorrow Will Be'

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain(PSG)’s star footballer has spoken about his international future after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar during an interview with Red Bull. Neymar Jr. recently dropped a surprise for the five-a-side teams of the ‘Red Bull Neymar Kr’s Five’ tournament after dropping by for a kickabout with the winners of the French national finals of the tournament. During his visit, he spoke about how his earlier comments about his international future turned into an unwanted controversy.

As mentioned on the official website of Red Bull, during the interview Neymar was asked about the stories on his future, and whether it is true that the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be his last. Replying to the question, the 29-year-old footballer clarified that, earlier he said something, which was understood by people in a different way. Neymar admitted saying this would be his last World Cup and he will face it in the best possible way because that is the approach he has in every game. Neymar added that if there will be a match tomorrow, he would take it as the last match of his life. He further clarified that, with the World Cup coming up, he thinks that the tournament will be his last because we don’t know how tomorrow will be and what can happen in the next moment.

Neymar Jr. made his international debut for Brazil in 2010

Neymar further spoke about his earlier comments by saying that people took it like he said he would stop playing football and leave his national team. Adding that people understood a completely different thing, Neymar said in the interview with Redbull, he wanted to say he is seeing the FIFA World Cup 2022 as it is the last one. Neymar made his international football debut for Brazil in August 2010, under coach Mano Menezes. Since then, he has represented the national side in a total of 115 international matches. He has contributed to Brazil by being involved in a total of 121 goal-scoring efforts. Out of the 121, Neymar scored 70 goals and assisted 51 goals in total. He helped the national team to reach the quarter-finals against Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Image: AP