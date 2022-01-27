Neymar Wanted To Exit PSG For Having 'felt Better' At Former Club FC Barcelona

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr has admitted that he wanted to leave Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain(PSG), two years after joining the French side because he felt better while playing for his former club, FC Barcelona in La Liga. Neymar Jr played a total of 186 matches for the Catalans and scored 105 goals in the process, before moving to PSG for a record transfer fee of £199million. Two years later he attempted to return to Barca amid suggestions that the Brazilian forward was not happy at Paris.

Meanwhile, in a recently released Netflix documentary "The Perfect Chaos", which surrounds the multiple episodes surrounding Neymar’s desire to rejoin the Camp Nou side, the footballer recalls the events, while explaining the same. “When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn't because of a fan or a club. It's because I saw that I felt better elsewhere. I never had anything against the PSG fans, nor against the club itself. It was never that. contrary. I am very grateful,” said Neymar, as per Daily Mirror.

Neymar Sr confirms his son wanted to re-join Barcelona

The 29-year-old footballer further added that he had to continue practicing even though he didn’t want to continue as he would have been blamed if he didn’t play well. As per Daily Mirror, Neymar Jr’s father also provided his opinion in the documentary and said, “He wanted to leave PSG to go back to Barca”. “I didn't want him to leave PSG, but who do I work for? We tried to leave PSG amicably but it didn't work out," Neymar Sr added.

Neymar reunites with Lionel Messi at Paris

Barca went ahead to rope in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico in the summer transfer window of 2019 and Neymar extended his contract with PSG. Since then, Neymar has remained at PSG and is currently playing his fifth full season in the Ligue 1. To his delight, Mourinho Pochetinno’s side roped in Argentine football great Lionel Messi into their squad from Barcelona in the summer transfer window and the former Barca teammates were reunited yet again.

A look at Neymar's stats with PSG

Neymar has played 130 matches for PSG so far across competitions and has scored 90 goals in total. In the 2021/22 season, Neymar has scored three goals for the team in 10 matches. He suffered an ankle injury during PSG’s 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne in the Ligue 1 match on November 28, 2021, and is yet to make his return.

Image: AP