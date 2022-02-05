Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. turned 30 on Saturday, February 5, 2021. Fans flocked social media with wishes for the Brazilian superstar. Known for his vibrant playing style and carefree attitude, Neymar is a fan favourite worldwide. Born in Mogi Das Cruzes, Brazil in 1992, the PSG star started off as a prodigy.

Neymar made his professional debut when he was 17 years old with his parent club Santos FC. Later, he went on to be named the South-American footballer of the year on several occasions, Neymar went on to join the Barcelona football club. Playing alongside the legendary Lionel Messi, the Brazilian star made to the team of the year on consecutive occasions before bagging a staggering 222 Million Euros transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Currently, playing as PSG’s top man, Neymar’s stint with Barcelona was extremely successful. However, the star footballer made a name for himself globally ever before this success and it came from his skills. Delivering some unforgettable performances on the pitch, Neymar was noted as the most skilled player of the modern game. As the PSG star turns a year older, here are some of Neymar Jr’s dribbling skills that found their place in Football history.

Here are some unforgettable Neymar dribbling skills video

Neymar is considered to have played his prime years as a Barcelona player, but it is his initial years that many point out as the best of the player.

Neymar was no short of a prodigy and the games during his early years prove the same. The PSG star was noted by many clubs watching some of his 5 side court games.

Neymar is one player who can pull a trick off his sleeve at any given point. He did the same while playing in a charity game sponsored by Brazilian co-star Robinho.

He fit well into the Barcelona playing structure and used to pull the 'rainbow' every now and then under the Tiki-Taka played by the Catalonian side.

A look at Neymar's stats with PSG

Neymar has played 130 matches for PSG so far across competitions and has scored 90 goals in total. In the 2021/22 season, Neymar has scored three goals for the team in 10 matches. He suffered an ankle injury during PSG’s 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne in the Ligue 1 match on November 28, 2021, and is yet to make his return.

