NGY Vs OSK Dream11: Nagoya Grampus Eight Vs Gamba Osaka Prediction And Team News

Nagoya Grampus Eight and Gamba Osaka will face off against each other in the upcoming J League clash on Thursday. The Japanese domestic league clash is all set to be played on April 22 at the Toyota Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the NGY vs OSK Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

NGY vs OSK Match Preview

Nagoya Grampus Eight have been one of the best performing teams in the ongoing Japanese league as the hosts find themselves slotted second on the league table. They have managed to pocket eight wins from 11 matches while playing out two draws and suffering from one loss which came again SaganTosu in their last outing. With 26 points against their name, Nagoya Grampus Eight trail league leaders Kawasaki Frontale by 6 points while having a game in hand and will look at this match as an opportunity to bridge the gap and reduce it down to three with a win on Thursday.

Gamba Osaka on the other hand have recorded only one registered one win from six games while playing out three draws and two losses this season. The visitors find themselves in the 17th spot and in the relegation zone needing three points to move out of the drop zone. Despite a poor run, Gamba Osaka have no need to panic as the hosts have played three games less than all other teams who have featured in at least 9 league games this season. They will be aiming to capitalise on all the matches in hand and look to collect maximum points of points possible starting with a win against Nagoya Grampus Eight.

NGY vs OSK Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Dos-Santos or Y. Ideguchi

Vice-Captain- A. Patric or Y. Soma

NGY vs OSK Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –M. Langerak

Defenders – K. Young-Gwon, Y. Maruyama, G. Shoji, Y. Yoshida

Midfielders – S. Inagaki, S. Kurata, Y. Soma, Y. Ideguchi

Strikers – M. Dos-Santos, A. Patric

NGY vs OSK Dream11 Prediction

Nagoya Grampus Eight start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Nagoya Grampus Eight 2-1 Gamba Osaka

Note: The above NGY vs OSK Dream11 prediction, NGY vs OSK Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NGY vs OSK Dream11 Team and NGY vs OSK Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.