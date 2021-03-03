NGY Vs OSK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, J1 League Match Preview

Nagoya Grampus are set to lock horns with Gamba Osaka in the ongoing J1 League on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at the Toyota Stadium on March 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the NGY vs OSK Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this clash.

NGY vs OSK live: NGY vs OSK Dream11 match preview

Nagoya Grampus walk into the match as the fifth-ranked team on the Japanese League table as the hosts registered a narrow 1-2 victory over Avispa Fukuoka in their tournament opener. Mateus handed Nagoya Grampus any early lead by finding the back of the net within the first five minutes of kickoff and went on to get a brace for himself by scoring one more goal at the 55th-minute mark. Massimo Ficcadenti's men will be hopeful of replicating a similar performance and build some positive momentum for themselves as they head into their second league match.

Gamba Osaka on the other hand lost their tournament opener by a narrow margin against Vissel Kobe as Kyogo Furuashi's 79th-minute strike was enough to hand Vissel Kobe three points in their first game. The visitors walk into the game following two straight defeats as they lost their Super Cup tie to Kawasaki Frontale in the third week of February. Tsuneyasu Miyamoto's side will aim to bounce back strong with a win on Wednesday but face a tough task as the opponents look like a well-settled team.

NGY vs OSK Playing 11

Nagoya Grampus- M Langerak, Y Maruyama, Y Yoshida, S Naruse, S Nakatani, T Yonemoto, Mateus, S Inagaki, Y Kakitani, Y Soma, R Yamasaki

Gamba Osaka- M Higashiguchi, G Miura, G Shoji, H Fujiharu, Y Yamamoto, S Yajima, K Onose, Leandro Pereira, S Kawasaki. Y Ideguchi, Patric

NGY vs OSK Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M Langerak

Defenders- H Fujiharu, Y Yoshida, G Shoji, S Naruse,

Midfielders- Y Ideguchi, Y Soma, K Onose, Y Kakitani,

Strikers- R Yamasaki, A Patric

NGY vs OSK Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- R Yamasaki or Y Ideguchi

Vice-Captain- A Patric or Y Soma

NGY vs OSK Match Prediction

With the tournaments just in their initial stages, it is too early to predict a clear winner. However, given the current form of both teams, we expect Nagoya Grampus to walk away with a win.

Prediction- Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Gamba Osaka

Note: The above NGY vs OSK Dream11 prediction, NGY vs OSK Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NGY vs OSK Dream11 Team and NGY vs OSK Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.