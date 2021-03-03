Man United Transfer News: Real Madrid CB Raphael Varane Becomes £70m Target For Solskjaer

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane was at the centre of the storm after his defensive debacle resulted in two goals for Manchester City in the Champions League. But the defender has gone on prove his critics wrong this season, more so in the absence of Sergio Ramos due to his injury issues. But Los Blancos believe he wouldn't extend his contract and hence are open to the idea of selling him to Manchester United next summer.

Raphael Varane to Man United? Real Madrid eager to sell defender

The reports linking a move for Raphael Varane to Man United have begun doing the rounds quite frequently. The Frenchman has been at the Bernabeu for a decade now. His contract expires in the summer of 2022 and the defending LaLiga champions fear Varane might not extend his stay.

Real Madrid expect #mufc to renew their interest in Raphaël Varane this summer. United were looking at a £100m deal in 2018, but Madrid are now poised to accept a much lower price #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 2, 2021

Although manager Zinedine Zidane is considered a huge admirer of the centre-back, the club might not wish to let him leave on a free transfer in 2022. Hence, Real Madrid are warming up for negotiations for the 2018 World Cup winner once the ongoing season concludes.

Varane value estimated at £70 million

Man United are on the hunt for a central defender to partner skipper Harry Maguire. And Varane could just emerge as the perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 27-year-old has an enriching experience at the European stage, a fact that could be key in Man United moving in to sign him.

350 matches as a Madridista ! A proud moment for me.

Priceless memories with this club that will last a lifetime. 🤍#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cJJ73uzeof — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) February 25, 2021

Varane was the key player under Zidane's defensive plans alongside Sergio Ramos when Real Madrid clinched the Champions League thrice in a row. Citing his experience, £70 million has been touted as Varane's value. And the Old Trafford outfit wouldn't shy away from splashing out the hefty amount.

Varane transfer news: Liverpool to challenge Man United for Varane?

Seemingly, Man United legend Gary Neville is a huge fan of Varane and had given his green light for the move from the Red Devils long ago. Neville, during a Twitter reaction with the fans back in 2019, had claimed that Man United should sign the likes of Varane, N'Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder John Barnes has urged the defending Premier League champions to challenge Man United for Varane. He believes the Frenchman could be the ideal player to pair up alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back. "He’s quick, he’s a good defender and great on the ball so he would suit the way that Liverpool play and for Liverpool to sign him would be a fantastic piece of business", said Barnes while speaking to BonusCodeBets.

