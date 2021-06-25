NGY vs PHG Dream11: Nagoya Grampus vs Pohang Steelers Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Nagoya Grampus [NGY] will battle against Pohang Steelers [PHG] in Group G of the ongoing AFC Champions League. The match will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok and is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 5:00 PM local time [Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 PM IST]. Here is a look at NGY vs PHG Dream11 prediction, top picks and NGY vs PHG Dream11 team.

NGY vs PHG game preview

Nagoya had a winning start to their AFC Champions League campaign, as they came out with a 1-0 win over Johor Darul Ta'zim. The team has scored 6 goals in the last two games and have looked phenomenal over the last few weeks. The team are currently 3rd in the J-League, and they will be hoping to get the better out of their Asian counterparts.

Hiroyuki Abe has been a strong attacking presence for the team and they will be hoping that he continues his goalscoring run on Friday. A win against the Steelers would help the Nagoya Grampus get to the top of the table and that would be the perfect scenario for them as a top of the table finish guarantees qualification to the next round and it.

Pohang Steelers are on the top of the group, after their 2-0 win over Ratchaburi. The team has 4 wins out of 5 games and have looked impressive this season. The Steelers have a great mix of attacking players and that will be a big advantage for them in their match against Nagoya. Palacios, San-Hyub Lim and Boris Taschi have all been a crucial part of the attack, and they will be hoping to have a great game on Friday.

NGY vs PHG probable lineups

Nagoya Grampus [4-2-3-1]: Mitchell Langerak, Shumpei Naruse, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Yasuki Kimoto, Yutaka Yoshida, Sho Ingaki, Takuji Yonemoto, Mateus, Hiroyuki Abe, Yuki Soma, Ryogo Yamasaki

Pohang Steelers [4-3-3]: Hyeon Moon Kang, Kwang Hoon Shin, Min-Kwang Jeon, Wan Kyu Kwon, Sang Woo Kang, Beom Seok Oh, Jin-Ho Shin, Manuel Palacios, Mario Kvesic, Sang- Hyb Lim, Boris Tashchi

NGY vs PHG Dream11 top picks

Nagoya Grampus; Hiroyuki Abe, Sho Ingaki, Ryogo Yamasaki

Pohang Steelers: Sang Hyub Lim, Boris Tashchi, Manuel Palacios

NGY vs PHG Dream11 team

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Mitchell Langerak

Defenders: Kwang Hoon Shin, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Wan Kyu Kwon, Sang Woo Kang,

Midfielders: Sho Ingaki, Sang Hyub Lim, Manuel Palacios

Forwards: Boris Tashchi, Ryogo Yamasaki, Yuki Soma

NGY vs PHG Dream11 prediction

Pohang Steelers have looked phenomenal on the attack and the team has all the momentum to push for a win in order to ease their qualification into the next round. Considering all of that, we predict a win for the Pohang Steelers against their Asian rivals.

Note: The given NGY vs PHG Dream11 prediction and NGY vs PHG Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis. Selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: Asian Champions League, Nagoya Grampus/Twitter