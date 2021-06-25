NGY vs PHG Dream11: Nagoya Grampus vs Pohang Steelers Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Quick links:
Image Credits: Asian Champions League, Nagoya Grampus/Twitter
Nagoya Grampus [NGY] will battle against Pohang Steelers [PHG] in Group G of the ongoing AFC Champions League. The match will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok and is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 5:00 PM local time [Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 PM IST]. Here is a look at NGY vs PHG Dream11 prediction, top picks and NGY vs PHG Dream11 team.
🔴#MATCHDAY🟡— 名古屋グランパス / Nagoya Grampus (@nge_official) June 24, 2021
本日は、#ACL2021 グループリーグ 第2節「浦項スティーラーズ🇰🇷」戦＠ラジャマンガラ スタジアム🏟19:00 KICK OFF🕖#AllforNAGOYA で #さあ行こうぜ名古屋🤜🤛#Ｊのチカラを示せ#アジアを圧倒せよ#Jリーグ🇯🇵#grampus
Nagoya had a winning start to their AFC Champions League campaign, as they came out with a 1-0 win over Johor Darul Ta'zim. The team has scored 6 goals in the last two games and have looked phenomenal over the last few weeks. The team are currently 3rd in the J-League, and they will be hoping to get the better out of their Asian counterparts.
Hiroyuki Abe has been a strong attacking presence for the team and they will be hoping that he continues his goalscoring run on Friday. A win against the Steelers would help the Nagoya Grampus get to the top of the table and that would be the perfect scenario for them as a top of the table finish guarantees qualification to the next round and it.
⚽6/20（日）トレーニングレポート⚽— 名古屋グランパス / Nagoya Grampus (@nge_official) June 21, 2021
タイ🇹🇭3日目の昨日（20日）も #ACL2021 開幕に向けてトレーニング🔥#INSIDEGRAMPUS では練習の模様と #吉田豊 選手のミニインタビューをお届け🎥
全体練習終了後 #児玉駿斗 選手などが #ランゲラック 選手を相手にシュート練習する姿も✨#grampus
Pohang Steelers are on the top of the group, after their 2-0 win over Ratchaburi. The team has 4 wins out of 5 games and have looked impressive this season. The Steelers have a great mix of attacking players and that will be a big advantage for them in their match against Nagoya. Palacios, San-Hyub Lim and Boris Taschi have all been a crucial part of the attack, and they will be hoping to have a great game on Friday.
Nagoya Grampus [4-2-3-1]: Mitchell Langerak, Shumpei Naruse, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Yasuki Kimoto, Yutaka Yoshida, Sho Ingaki, Takuji Yonemoto, Mateus, Hiroyuki Abe, Yuki Soma, Ryogo Yamasaki
Pohang Steelers [4-3-3]: Hyeon Moon Kang, Kwang Hoon Shin, Min-Kwang Jeon, Wan Kyu Kwon, Sang Woo Kang, Beom Seok Oh, Jin-Ho Shin, Manuel Palacios, Mario Kvesic, Sang- Hyb Lim, Boris Tashchi
Nagoya Grampus; Hiroyuki Abe, Sho Ingaki, Ryogo Yamasaki
Pohang Steelers: Sang Hyub Lim, Boris Tashchi, Manuel Palacios
Formation: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Mitchell Langerak
Defenders: Kwang Hoon Shin, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Wan Kyu Kwon, Sang Woo Kang,
Midfielders: Sho Ingaki, Sang Hyub Lim, Manuel Palacios
Forwards: Boris Tashchi, Ryogo Yamasaki, Yuki Soma
Pohang Steelers have looked phenomenal on the attack and the team has all the momentum to push for a win in order to ease their qualification into the next round. Considering all of that, we predict a win for the Pohang Steelers against their Asian rivals.