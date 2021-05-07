NJ Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction: Newcastle Jets Vs Sydney FC Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

The Newcastle Jets will go up against Sydney FC on Matchday 20 of the A-League Football Championship 2020-21 season. The match is set to begin at 12:35 AM IST (5:05 PM local time, May 7) from the McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle on May 8, 2021. Here is our NJ vs SYD Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Australian Football League 2021: Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC match preview

Two teams with highly contrasting results at the Australian Football League, the Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC will lock horns on on Saturday, May 8 (Friday, May 7, local time). With just a few games remaining, both teams will hope to climb further up the table and finish as high as they can. Currently at the 5th place on the points table with 8 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses this season, Sydney will have to win each of their games going forward to even stand a chance of making it into the top 2.

They will come into this game off of a disappointing 2-3 loss against the Western Sydney Wanderer in their last game. Meanwhile, far below them in 12th place, the Newcastle Jets will only play for pride as their record of three wins, four draws and 13 losses puts them firmly out of contention for a top-two finish. They will also come into this game on the back of tough losses against Melbourne City FC and Western United in their last two games.

Injury and Availability News

Newcastle Jets: Outs: Syahrian Abimanyu (international duty); Unavailable: Ben Kantarovksi (calf – season), Tete Yengi (Foot – 3-4 weeks)

Sydney FC: Outs: 26.Luke Brattan (suspended – 1 week); Unavailable: Michael Zullo (calf), Chris Zuvela (knee), Tom Heward-Belle (ankle), Calem Nieuwenhof (back), Adam Le Fondre (quarantine)

NJ vs SYD Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Newcastle Jets: Lewis Italiano; Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Jason Hoffman; Valentino Yuel, Luka Prso, Matthew Millar, Angus Thurgate, Steven Ugarkovic; Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne; Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Ryan McGowan, Rhyan Grant; Paulo Retre, Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann; Bobô, Kosta Barbarouses

NJ vs SYD best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Kosta Barbarouses

Vice-Captain – Milos Ninkovic

Kosta Barbarouses and Milos Ninkovic will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

NJ vs SYD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Andrew Redmayne

Defenders: Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Joel King

Midfielders: Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Angus Thurgate, Steven Ugarkovic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

NJ vs SYD Dream11 Prediction

According to our NJ vs SYD Dream11 prediction, Sydney FC are likely to edge past the Newcastle Jets and win this match.

Note: The NJ vs SYD player record and as a result, the NJ vs SYD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NJ vs SYD Dream11 team and NJ vs SYD prediction do not guarantee positive results.

