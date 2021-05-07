NJ Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction: Newcastle Jets Vs Sydney FC Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Quick links:
NJ vs SYD Dream11
The Newcastle Jets will go up against Sydney FC on Matchday 20 of the A-League Football Championship 2020-21 season. The match is set to begin at 12:35 AM IST (5:05 PM local time, May 7) from the McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle on May 8, 2021. Here is our NJ vs SYD Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
Two teams with highly contrasting results at the Australian Football League, the Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC will lock horns on on Saturday, May 8 (Friday, May 7, local time). With just a few games remaining, both teams will hope to climb further up the table and finish as high as they can. Currently at the 5th place on the points table with 8 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses this season, Sydney will have to win each of their games going forward to even stand a chance of making it into the top 2.
They will come into this game off of a disappointing 2-3 loss against the Western Sydney Wanderer in their last game. Meanwhile, far below them in 12th place, the Newcastle Jets will only play for pride as their record of three wins, four draws and 13 losses puts them firmly out of contention for a top-two finish. They will also come into this game on the back of tough losses against Melbourne City FC and Western United in their last two games.
Newcastle Jets: Outs: Syahrian Abimanyu (international duty); Unavailable: Ben Kantarovksi (calf – season), Tete Yengi (Foot – 3-4 weeks)
Sydney FC: Outs: 26.Luke Brattan (suspended – 1 week); Unavailable: Michael Zullo (calf), Chris Zuvela (knee), Tom Heward-Belle (ankle), Calem Nieuwenhof (back), Adam Le Fondre (quarantine)
Newcastle Jets: Lewis Italiano; Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Jason Hoffman; Valentino Yuel, Luka Prso, Matthew Millar, Angus Thurgate, Steven Ugarkovic; Apostolos Stamatelopoulos
Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne; Alex Wilkinson, Joel King, Ryan McGowan, Rhyan Grant; Paulo Retre, Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann; Bobô, Kosta Barbarouses
Captain – Kosta Barbarouses
Vice-Captain – Milos Ninkovic
Kosta Barbarouses and Milos Ninkovic will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.
Goalkeeper: Andrew Redmayne
Defenders: Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Joel King
Midfielders: Luke Brattan, Milos Ninkovic, Angus Thurgate, Steven Ugarkovic
Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos
According to our NJ vs SYD Dream11 prediction, Sydney FC are likely to edge past the Newcastle Jets and win this match.
