NorthEast United FC Vs Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa Won't Settle For Anything But A Win

Mumbai City FC will travel up north to take on NorthEast United FC in an ISL game on November 27, 2019. The Islanders have been underperforming this year and find themselves at the eighth spot in the league table with just a win this season. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have been better this year despite the departure of Eelco Schattorie to Kerala Blasters FC. Ahead of the game tonight, MCFC coach Jorge Costa has made some specific demands from his squad.

NorthEast United FC take on Mumbai City FC in Guwahati on Wednesday

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa wants nothing less than a win

JC: "We are not expecting an easy game, not by any means. We know how @NEUtdFC play and we know it will be tough. But we know what we have to do as well. I believe in my players."#NEUMC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 26, 2019

Jorge Costa's side has suffered two consecutive 4-2 defeats to Goa and Odisha in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) this season. Ahead of the NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match today, Jorge Costa has demanded his players to put in their best and bag all three points against a strong NEUFC side at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. At the pre-match conference, Costa admitted that his side have been underwhelming thus far. However, he still has confidence in his players to recover over the course of the season.

NEUFC striker Asamoah Gyan has quickly established himself as a fan favourite

Birthday Boy @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 has made his place into the hearts of the Highlanders with his early showings! 😍



Who else can't wait to see him in action on Wednesday?#StrongerAsOne #HappyBirthdayGyanpic.twitter.com/rBO41jBGCE — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 22, 2019

