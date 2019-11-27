The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NorthEast United FC Vs Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa Won't Settle For Anything But A Win

Football News

Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa demanded a win against NorthEast United FC on Wednesday. Here is our take on the NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC will travel up north to take on NorthEast United FC in an ISL game on November 27, 2019. The Islanders have been underperforming this year and find themselves at the eighth spot in the league table with just a win this season. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have been better this year despite the departure of Eelco Schattorie to Kerala Blasters FC. Ahead of the game tonight, MCFC coach Jorge Costa has made some specific demands from his squad.

Also Read | ISL: Jorge Costa Praises Mumbai City FC Before Odisha FC Clash

NorthEast United FC take on Mumbai City FC in Guwahati on Wednesday

Also Read | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC player ratings, match updates, and news

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa wants nothing less than a win

Also Read | ISL: Mumbai City FC Boss Jorge Costa Urges Team To Avoid Same Mistakes

Jorge Costa's side has suffered two consecutive 4-2 defeats to Goa and Odisha in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) this season. Ahead of the NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match today, Jorge Costa has demanded his players to put in their best and bag all three points against a strong NEUFC side at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. At the pre-match conference, Costa admitted that his side have been underwhelming thus far. However, he still has confidence in his players to recover over the course of the season.

Also Read | ISL: Mumbai City Coach Jorge Costa Admits To 'happy' Selection Problem

NEUFC striker Asamoah Gyan has quickly established himself as a fan favourite

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo heaps praise on FC Goa players

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG