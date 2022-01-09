Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal: How To Watch FA Cup Match In India, US & UK?

Nottingham Forest are all set to take on host Arsenal next in their FA Cup clash on Sunday night at the City Ground. The match is scheduled to commence live at 8:40 PM IST on January 9, 2022. Since the Gunners have several important games coming up in the EFL League Cup and the Premier League, they could rest several of their first-team players for this tie, thereby making it an intriguing clash for the viewers.

Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating encounter, here is a look at how to watch FA Cup live in India, the US and the UK, and the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream details.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch FA Cup 2021/22 can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports 2 SD & HD. As for the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app or on Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch FA Cup live in the US?

US fans can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on the ESPN network. All 79 matches of the competition from the first round to the final can be watched exclusively on ESPN+ which costs $7. This is the only way to catch up with live action as none of the games will be telecasted on television. The match will begin live at 12:10 PM ET on January 9.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch FA Cup live can tune in to ITV. Meanwhile, the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream can be watched on the ITV Hub. The match will begin live at 6:10 PM BST on January 9.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal team news

Nottingham Forest predicted starting line-up: Ethan Horvath; Djed Spence, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Jack Colback; James Garner, Cafu; Joao Carvalho, Philip Zinckernagel, Xande Silva; Keinan Davis

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka; Emile Smith Rowe, Charlie Patino, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah