Wolves Coach Nuno Espirito Santo Tight-lipped Over VAR Controversy After Liverpool Defeat

Football News

Wolves head coach - Nuno Espirito Santo - took a scathing dig at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology after their disappointing loss to Liverpool.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wolves

Liverpool carved out a narrow one-goal win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday. Both teams were evenly matched at Anfield but the home team had lady luck on their side once more. Wolves had a Pedro Neto goal disallowed in the 49th minute after Sadio Mane had given the home team a lead seven minutes earlier. This was yet another controversial VAR decision in the Premier League and Wolves boss - Nuno Espirito Santo - was not impressed. 

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Liverpool defeat

Don't want to speak about VAR anymore, says Nuno Espirito Santo

After a motivational win against Manchester City previously, Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers succumbed to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Liverpool. The visitors showed great attacking intent throughout the 90 minutes but were left disappointed after yet another controversial VAR decision by PL officials. in his post-match interview, Nuno Espirito Santo said, “I don’t want to speak about VAR any more. I don’t like it that we are seeing decisions being taken by referees miles and miles away. A referee in that situation doesn’t feel the game like someone present at the match. I’m a manager, a coach, it’s not for me to say how things can be improved, but I think it’s a pity when you have two fantastic teams in a fantastic stadium."

Wolves captain Conor Coady lashes out at pro-VAR supporters 

Published:
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL