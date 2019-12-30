Wolves Coach Nuno Espirito Santo Tight-lipped Over VAR Controversy After Liverpool Defeat

Liverpool carved out a narrow one-goal win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday. Both teams were evenly matched at Anfield but the home team had lady luck on their side once more. Wolves had a Pedro Neto goal disallowed in the 49th minute after Sadio Mane had given the home team a lead seven minutes earlier. This was yet another controversial VAR decision in the Premier League and Wolves boss - Nuno Espirito Santo - was not impressed.

Also Read | Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton's run huge wage bills per point in the PL

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Liverpool defeat

“It’s focus we need to have, no matter what happens. There was a second-half to be played and we played it well, we were brave against a very good team.



"Today was not the day, let’s work and be more clinical, but I’m really proud of the boys.”



🗣 @Nuno pic.twitter.com/SThRRdqKiG — Wolves (@Wolves) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Southampton combine effortlessly to double their lead against Chelsea at Stamford

Don't want to speak about VAR anymore, says Nuno Espirito Santo

After a motivational win against Manchester City previously, Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers succumbed to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Liverpool. The visitors showed great attacking intent throughout the 90 minutes but were left disappointed after yet another controversial VAR decision by PL officials. in his post-match interview, Nuno Espirito Santo said, “I don’t want to speak about VAR any more. I don’t like it that we are seeing decisions being taken by referees miles and miles away. A referee in that situation doesn’t feel the game like someone present at the match. I’m a manager, a coach, it’s not for me to say how things can be improved, but I think it’s a pity when you have two fantastic teams in a fantastic stadium."

Also Read | Kasper Schmeichel criticised by fans for 'salty' interview after Liverpool defeat

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic break the internet with training clip

Wolves captain Conor Coady lashes out at pro-VAR supporters

Wolves captain Conor Coady says the VAR used by the Premier League is "not working" and is "confusing" for players.



More on this: https://t.co/gkBnABFPpH#LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/FrCFy7gJMD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has been outstanding in the last decade, scored 555 goals since 2010