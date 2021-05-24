OBK Vs SBG Dream11: Odds Ballklubb Vs Sarpsborg 08 Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 4 of the Eliteserien Football League sees Odds Ballklubb and Sarpsborg 08 face-off each other on Monday, May 24. The Norwegian League clash is set to be played at Skagerak Area with the kickoff scheduled for 06:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the OBK vs SBG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Enormt angrep som avsluttes med et deilig mål⚽️😁 #oddsbk pic.twitter.com/RD3kinCnL6 — Odds Ballklubb (@oddsbk) May 22, 2021

OBK vs SBG Match Preview

Odds Ballklubb played out a four-goal thriller Stabaek in their tournament opener this season as Kornelius Hasen scored the first after the first 10 minutes of kickoff. Odds Ballklubb was quick to hit back as Mushaga Bakenga converted the penalty and also found the back of the net at the brink of halftime to help Odds not only cancel out the deficit but also hold a stunning lead at the end of the first half. However, Sammy Skytte had other plans as his 47th-minute strike equalize the score and bring Stabaek back into the game. With no further goals scored, both teams split points last week. 10th ranked Odds Ballklubb will be hoping to do better by recording their first league win of the season against Sarpsborg 08 and aim to pocket three points on Monday.

Just like their opponents, Sarpsborg 08 also played out a 0-0 stalemate draw in their first match of the season as the visitors squared off against FK Haugesund in their tournament opener and split points with them. Currently slotted 13th on the league table the visitors will be hoping to get back on the winning ways and look to score their first goal of the ongoing Norwegian League against Odds Ballklubb.

OBK vs SBG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Bakenga or M. Ofkir

Vice-Captain - O. Halvosen or J. Kitolano

OBK vs SBG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper-S. Rossbach

Defenders – K. Egell-Johnsen, GF Melki, EA Gayi, M. Dyrestam

Midfielders – M. Ofkir, J. Kitolano, R. Muhammed, F. Jorgensen-I

Strikers – O. Halvosen, M. Bakenga

OBK vs SBG Dream11 Prediction

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict Odds Ballklubb and Sarpsborg 08 to play out yet another draw with both teams splitting points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Odds Ballklubb 0-0 Sarpsborg 08

Note: The above OBK vs SBG Dream11 prediction, OBK vs SBG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OBK vs SBG Dream11 Team and OBK vs SBG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result