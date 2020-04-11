Odion Ighalo Says God Will Help Him Decide Between Man United And Shanghai Shenhua

Odion Ighalo has made a strong start to life at Manchester United after joining from Shanghai Shenhua in January. The Manchester United striker has quickly developed into a fan favourite at Old Trafford due to his on-field displays when given the opportunity by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United do not have the option to make Ighalo's loan move permanent in the current deal with Shanghai Shenhua but are reportedly contemplating making an offer for the Nigerian in the summer transfer window.

Premier League: Odion Ighalo's promising start to Manchester United career

Odion Ighalo hasn’t made a good start to life at Man United. He’s made a GREAT start. #ighalofc #favouroverlabour pic.twitter.com/eRqhXo1yuH — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) April 3, 2020

Odion Ighalo transfer update

Odion Ighalo says god will help him decide between Man Utd and Shanghai Shenhua

Ighalo: "When the season's finished and I get two offers from the two teams [#mufc and Shanghai], then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that." #mulive [elegbete tv] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 10, 2020

Odion Ighalo, who is a childhood Manchester United fan, has spoken about how he would love to remain at Old Trafford even after his loan deal ends. However, the Nigerian has admitted that there is no offer on the table for now. Shanghai Shenhua have also reportedly offered Odion Ighalo a contract worth more than £400,000 a week. Only time will tell if Odion Ighalo will put on a Manchester United jersey next season or not.

Odion Ighalo transfer updates

Harry Kane, Timo Werner, Erling Haaland being linked to Manchester United

#mufc are working through a shortlist of strikers before deciding on Ighalo's future. Harry Kane, Erling Braut Håland, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner are amongst those being considered #mulive [evening standard] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 10, 2020

