Odion Ighalo Says God Will Help Him Decide Between Man United And Shanghai Shenhua

Football News

Odion Ighalo transfer news: The on-loan striker revealed that he will leave the decision of his Manchester United transfer in "god's hands".

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has made a strong start to life at Manchester United after joining from Shanghai Shenhua in January. The Manchester United striker has quickly developed into a fan favourite at Old Trafford due to his on-field displays when given the opportunity by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United do not have the option to make Ighalo's loan move permanent in the current deal with Shanghai Shenhua but are reportedly contemplating making an offer for the Nigerian in the summer transfer window.

Premier League: Odion Ighalo's promising start to Manchester United career

 

Odion Ighalo transfer update

Odion Ighalo says god will help him decide between Man Utd and Shanghai Shenhua

 

Odion Ighalo, who is a childhood Manchester United fan, has spoken about how he would love to remain at Old Trafford even after his loan deal ends. However, the Nigerian has admitted that there is no offer on the table for now. Shanghai Shenhua have also reportedly offered Odion Ighalo a contract worth more than £400,000 a week. Only time will tell if Odion Ighalo will put on a Manchester United jersey next season or not.

Odion Ighalo transfer updates

Harry Kane, Timo Werner, Erling Haaland being linked to Manchester United

First Published:
