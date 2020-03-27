Man Utd Legend Paul Scholes Scored A Hat-trick For England Vs Poland, OTD In 1999: Watch

On this day, March 27, 1999, Paul Scholes scored a hat-trick for England against Poland. The Man Utd midfielder's treble ensured a win for the Three Lions in a crucial Euro 2000 qualifier match. Paul Scholes hat-trick vs Poland remains his only treble in England colours before announcing his retirement from international football in August 2004.

OTD in 1999: Man Utd legend Paul Scholes scored an incredible hat-trick against Poland

England were against Poland in a crucial Euro 2000 qualifier in what was coach Kevin Keegan's first game at the Wembley Stadium. Keegan lined up Paul Scholes in centre midfield and paired him with defensive midfielder Tim Sherwood, allowing the Man Utd star to go further forward. The move reaped rewards, as Scholes after just 10 minutes scored smashing the ball past an advancing keeper off captain Alan Shearer's touch. Scholes added his second after Man Utd teammate David Beckham dinked a cross in and Scholes parried it into the goal from his chest. While Poland got one back courtesy Jerzy Brzeczek, it meant nothing as Paul Scholes completed his treble with a powerful header from six yards out in the 70th minute.

WATCH: Man Utd legend Paul Scholes hat-trick vs Poland

Paul Scholes goals: Man Utd legend's England career at a glance

Paul Scholes made his England debut in 1997 against South Africa. The Man Utd legend 66 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring 14 goals. Scholes predominantly a centre midfielder, was played out of position in the latter stages of his England career. The Man Utd star would often start at the left midfield to accommodate the midfield duo of Steve Gerrard and Frank Lampard. Paul Scholes announced his retirement from international football in August 2004, indicating his family life and his Man Utd career as being more important. While future England managers Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello approached him with the possibility of a return, the Man Utd legend rejected those advances.

