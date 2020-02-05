Odion Ighalo Transfer Represents Manchester United's Waning Powers, Says Eidur Gudjohnsen

Transfer deadline day in the Premier League seemed like a scramble for a number of clubs in England's top flight. The likes of Crystal Palace and Chelsea failed to get any business done, while league leaders Liverpool opted to stay out of the transfer market altogether after bringing former RB Salzburg man Takumi Minamino to Anfield late in December.

Among the bigger, rather, biggest players in the transfer market were Manchester United, who finally got a deal done for Bruno Fernandes and, surprisingly, ex-Watford man Odion Ighalo. However, former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen believes the Odion Ighalo transfer represents Manchester United's fading presence in Europe.

Eidur Gudjohnsen lays into Manchester United for Odion Ighalo transfer

Eidur Gudjohnsen appeared on a SkySports podcast following the end of the transfer window alongside former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. In the podcast, Eidur Gudjohnsen said, "It comes back to the time of the season of this (Ighalo) transfer as well. I don't think any of the best strikers are available. I don't think any of the best strikers are eager to join United anymore."

It was a roller coaster of a transfer window for Manchester United. While they eventually ended up agreeing on a loan deal for Odion Ighalo, they were earlier known admirers of now-Borussia Dortmund man Erling Braut Haaland. The Norwegian ultimately ended up snubbing the advances of Manchester United. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then turned his attention to Bournemouth's Josh King. King came up from the Manchester United academy, ultimately ending up at the Vitality Stadium. Man United were priced out of a move for Josh King, with Bournemouth wanting in excess of the £25 million offered by the Red Devils.

Odion Ighalo debut news

Manchester United handed Bruno Fernandes a debut for the Premier League game against Wolves last weekend. However, Odion Ighalo was made to wait for his debut as the club failed to get the former Watford man registered in time for the Wolves game. Fans will likely see Ighalo debut for the club when Manchester United make the trip to Stamford Bridge late on Matchday 26 after the short winter break.

