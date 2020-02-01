Union Budget
Manchester United Sign Odion Ighalo On Deadline Day, Solskjaer Explains Why

Football News

Manchester United made a shock move on deadline day of the January transfer window to sign Odion Ighalo on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United

Manchester United made a move on deadline day of the January transfer window to sign Odion Ighalo on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season. According to reports, the loan deal does not have an option for United to buy him. Ighalo has previously played for Watford between the time period 2014-2017, where he scored 16 goals in 55 matches for the Premier League club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that Ighalo is a player with experience and his arrival will give the team a much-needed boost in the absence of Marcus Rashford. Solskjaer further added that the player intends to make the most of his short spell at Old Trafford. According to reports, the Nigerian striker turned down an offer from Tottenham in order to sign for the Red Devils. Reports suggest that United will be paying a sum of 150,000-per-week in wages.

Bournemouth reject £27 million bid

Manchester United lost Marcus Rashford to a lower back stress fracture. It ruled the striker out for 2-3 months. The England international scored 14 goals in the Premier League and Manchester United would surely miss his presence. While the Old Trafford side was linked with a late swoop for Josh King, the Cherries (Bournemouth) rejected their £27 million bid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in his press conference, said that Manchester United wouldn’t make any more signings in the January transfer window. It means that the Old Trafford faithful will have to see Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood line up at the top until Rashford returns.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani Laud 'fantastic' Manchester United Signing Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes 'fell In Love' With Manchester United When He Saw Cristiano Ronaldo

No transfer business for United on deadline day

Manchester United announced the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes on Thursday and Solskjaer confirmed that the Portuguese would be the only signing of the winter transfer window. Fernandes moved to the Premier League for an initial £46 million fee. Although, the Norwegian manager will not do any business on the deadline day.

Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United: Sporting Lisbon Reveal Transfer Add-ons

Manchester United Handed Rakitic Boost As Barcelona Open To Transfer Before Deadline

