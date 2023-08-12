Official: Harry Kane Lands In Munich For His Imminent Transfer To Bundesliga Giants

Bayern Munich has successfully acquired Harry Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker and captain of the English squad, following a turbulent conclusion to one of the summer's most dramatic transfer sagas. Bayern officially signed Kane on Saturday, the legendary goal scorer in the English Premier League, after a determined summer-long search for a capable Sadio Mane replacement.

FC Bayern Munich presents Harry Kane

According to the reports, the transaction was reached for about €100 million, with an additional €10 million in prospective add-ons to sign the English striker from Tottenham. On the final day, there were contradicting rumours, with some even claiming a reversal in Harry Kane's choice to stay with Tottenham. Allegations surfaced that Kane required Tottenham's permission to proceed with his medical check, with unexpected events in the deal's clauses attributed to the delay.

Nonetheless, Kane travelled to Germany for his medical evaluation on Friday. The renowned English striker has agreed to a four-year contract worth €25 million each year. Kane is expected to be on the pitch, possibly as a substitute, in the upcoming DFL Supercup match against RB Leipzig. It could be his first-ever major trophy with the club and the first of his career.

Harry Kane bids Tottenham fans a heartfelt goodbye

"Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans."

Harry Kane went on to post a video of him thanking the Tottenham club and fans for supporting him throughout his career. Kane emphasised the fact that he is now officially a Bayern Munich player as he signed a deal until 2027. The former Tottenham captain wished the club and the new manager good luck and said that he is hopeful that the club will do great in the English Premier League.