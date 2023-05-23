OFFICIAL | Valencia CF To Ban Fans For Life Who Racially Abused Vinícius Junior

The Club strongly condemn this behaviour, which has no place in football and does not correspond to the values of Valencia CF and our fanbase.

Valencia CF, in line with the club’s permanent commitment against racism and violence in all forms, announce that the police has identified a fan who made racist gestures at Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. in the Matchday 35 match at Mestalla on May 21st. The club are also working along with the police to confirm the identity of any other potential offenders.

From the moment that the unfortunate events occurred, the club have analysed all the available footage, working alongside the authorities as rapidly as possible to clarify what happened in order to be able to act quickly and forcefully.

Valencia CF have proceeded to open a disciplinary case, will apply the maximum level of severity, including a lifetime stadium ban against the fans involved, and is working closely together with the authorities.

The club strongly condemn this type of behaviour, which has no place in football and society and does not correspond to the values of Valencia CF and our fans.

Valencia CF have taken a strong stance against racism and have previously acted with the same forcefulness in 2019, with a lifetime ban for a fan who made fascist gestures to Arsenal fans in a UEFA Europa League game.