Olivier Giroud Scores Against Poland To Become France's Top Scorer; Surpasses Henry

Underrated Olivier Giroud proved his worth once again against Poland on Sunday as he scored a record-breaking 52nd goal for France to become his country's top goalscorer. Previously, the record was held by legendary Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry.

Giroud breaks Henry's goalscoring record with France

After getting level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals for France by scoring a brace against Australia, Olivier Giroud brought up another against Poland on December 4 to break the record. The AC Milan striker broke the record in just his 117th appearance for his country in comparison to Henry's 123 appearances between 1997 and 2010.

Giroud brought up his record-breaking goal in the 44th minute to give France a 1-0 lead after receiving a pass from Kylian Mbappe. The 36-year-old calmly produced the finish by sending a low shot with his left foot past Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

If France were to maintain the lead, then they would qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals. The winner of France vs Poland clash will face the winner of the England vs Senegal game in the last eight. The Netherlands and Argentina have already made their way through to the quarter-finals after picking up wins over the USA and Australia respectively.

Olivier Giroud's stats and career achievements

Coming back to Olivier Giroud, the Frenchman has played an instrumental role in achieving success for every team he has played at despite not being highly rated more often than not. The 36-year-old has scored 258 club goals from 640 appearances and has won more than 10 titles.

He has won one Ligue 1 title with Montpellier, three FA Cups with Arsenal, one UEFA Champions League title with Chelsea, and one Serie A title with Inter Milan, among several other trophies. Meanwhile, his biggest-ever achievement is perhaps winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018 win with France.