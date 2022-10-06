Omonia Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Europa League Match?

Following a disappointing 6-3 loss against arch-rivals Manchester City this past weekend, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United are all set to travel to Cyprus to face Omonia in their third game of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) group stage.

Despite the one-off defeat this past Sunday, the Red Devils seemed to have recovered well after a disastrous start to their domestic campaign in which they suffered two consecutive losses. With Erik ten Hag's side playing better football recently, this clash promises to be an exciting game. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at how to watch the UEL live in India, the UK and the US, and the Omonia vs Manchester United live streaming details.

What time will Omonia vs Manchester United begin?

The Omonia vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League game will begin live at 10:15 PM IST on Thursday, October 6.

Where is the UEL game taking place?

The Omonia vs Manchester United match will take place at the Tsirio Stadium in Limassol, ‎Cyprus.

How to watch UEFA Europa League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Europa League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

Omonia vs Manchester United live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the Omonia vs Manchester United live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch UEFA Europa League live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Europa League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the BT Sport app or website. The clash will commence live at 5:45 PM BST on Thursday, October 6.

How to watch Omonia vs Manchester United in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the UEFA Europa League live can tune in to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available on Paramount Plus. The match will commence live at 12:45 PM ET on Thursday, October 6.