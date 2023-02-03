Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After Charges On Him Get Dropped

The charges of rape and assault against English footballer Mason Greenwood were dropped on Thursday by the Crown Prosecution Service. As per the Associated Press, the Manchester United forward was charged in October 2022, after a formal investigation was launched in January 2022. Meanwhile, Manchester United put out a statement about Greenwood after it was revealed that he will no longer face charges of attempted rape and assault.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Premier League giants said, “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete”.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood was arrested in January 2022

Greenwood was arrested by the police in January 2022, after images and videos of his alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend went viral on social media. United decided to suspend the youngster as events unfolded, and he was barred from practicing with the team. It is now understood that he will not return to training with the team until United conducts its own process to determine its next steps.

Here is what Mason Greenwood had to say after the charges were dropped

It is pertinent to mention that Greenwood also revealed his thoughts in a short statement and said, “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

“Understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings”

Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also provided a statement on the matter. As per Sky Sports, GMP's head of public protection Michaela Kerr said, “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly. Despite the media and public's interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail."