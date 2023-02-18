Osasuna Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Real Madrid will lock horns with Osasuna in La Liga as they will seek to reduce their gap with Barcelona. With their Champions League encounter against Liverpool looming on the horizon they would try to keep up their momentum with a win over their Spanish opponents. The match will be held at the El Sadar stadium on Sunday at 1:30 AM IST.

Carlo Ancelotti already confirmed Karim Benzema won't be available for the clash and Los Blancos will rely on the brilliance of Vinicius Junior once again. They looked off-colour in their recent la Liga outings and would be aiming to catch up with the league leaders.

When and where will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match be played?

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid will be played on 19th February, Sunday at the El Sadar Stadium

What time does the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match start in India?

The La Liga match between Osasuna vs Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match in India?

The La Liga match between Osasuna vs Real Madrid can be watched on the Sports 18 channel.

Where to watch the live stream of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match in India?

The La Liga match between Osasuna vs Real Madrid will stream on Jio Cinema, the Voot app, and the website.

How to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to the Premier Sports 1 TV channel to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match. The live streaming of the match will be available on La Liga TV and Premier Player HD. The match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match in the US?

Football fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match on ESPN Plus (ESPN+), ESPN Deportes & ESPN Deportes +. The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in the US.

Real Madrid squad for the Osasuna match

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Álvaro.