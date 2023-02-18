'We Don't Need UEFA': Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Says Super League Deserves One Chance

In 2021, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez introduced a new initiative that was set to change the course of club-level football forever. However, the plan did not get the go-ahead from authorities and hence it was drowned under the weight of sanctions. Now, a certain time has passed since the announcement of the league, yet statements about it still often emerge. To contribute to the noise around Super League, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross has opened up about what he thinks of the League.

The European Super League is a concept that sees a polarising reaction from football fans worldwide. While it is a no-no for many, it also excites a section of fans. The latter category involves Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos too.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos says Super League deserves one chance

Speaking through the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos opined about the Super League and stated that it deserves at least one chance. “I think we will see the Super League. And I believe so for several reasons. The idea of the Super League has changed and deserves to be heard. If you look carefully from both angles, you will see that UEFA is by no means a great Samaritan for football fans and that the Super League has no plans, at least in the second attempt, to exclude any team, because there will be no permanent founding members. It is a sports competition, an open tournament, but managed by the clubs and not by UEFA, because these clubs believe that they do not need UEFA for that. I think this deserves at least one chance," he said on his latest podcast Einfach mal Luppen.

"Although we have already talked about the loss of passion for football, I believe that the Super League has the opportunity to reverse that situation. Let there be more enthusiasm and emotion for the games that we will be able to see. Because in the end, let’s not fool ourselves, many people always say: ‘Who wants to see Real Madrid against Manchester City every week?’ But have you gotten tired of watching Federer against Nadal over and over again? I don’t. That’s my opinion," he added.