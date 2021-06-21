Ousmane Dembele Injury Update: France Star Out Of Euro 2020 In Big Setback

Ahead of their final Euro 2020 group stage game, France suffered a major setback as star winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for the rest of the European Championship. The Barcelona forward suffered a knee injury during France's 1-1 draw against Hungary on Saturday. Here is the latest Ousmane Dembele injury update and the impact it will have on France's Euro 2020 team as they prepare for the game against Portugal on Wednesday night.

France team news: Ousmane Dembele injury update

As per the information released from the French football federation on Monday, it is understood that Ousmane Dembele had X-rays at a hospital in Budapest on Sunday. According to the latest Ousmane Dembele injury update, the star France forward's recovery time "is incompatible with keeping him in the squad." Since teams cannot replace injured players during the tournament, France will only have 25 players for the rest of their Euro 2020 campaign.

Ousmane Dembele stats for France

Considering France's outstanding squad it is no surprise that even a player of Ousmane Dembele's calibre has made only a few appearances for the national side. In 10 appearances for France, the Barcelona forward has scored just one goal. Even though France does have a number of attacking options available with the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Thomas Lemar on the bench, they would have loved to have the services of Dembele available to increase their squad depth.

France team news after the Ousmane Dembele injury update

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Clement Lenglet, Kurt Zouma.

Midfielders: N’golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Corentin Tolisso, Moussa Sissoko.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Wissam Ben Yedder, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar.

