Outrage As Turkish Fans Peddle 'Vladimir Putin' Chant During Game Vs Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv

Ukrainian officials condemned the Turkish football fans who chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin's name during Fenerbahce's UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against Dynamo Kyiv in Istanbul. The game was the second qualifying round of the UCL. Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv went on to win the match 2-1, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg.

Ukrainian officials slam Turkish football fans

Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar took to his official Facebook account to express his sadness after several Turkish fans present in the stadium chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin's name in the stadium after a Dynamo Kyiv forward scored a goal.

Bodnar wrote, "We will never understand the words of support for the Russian killer and aggressor who deliberately kills Ukrainians and destroys our country. Even football, which is so loved in Turkey, has its limits."

The chants are believed to have been sparked after Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Vitaliy Buyalskyi celebrated his goal by seemingly showcasing an eagle gesture to the fans. Some fans present at the stadium seemingly believed that the celebration was a nod given to Fenerbahce's arch-rivals Besiktas.

Fenerbahçe fans chanting “Vladimir Putin” after a Dynamo Kyiv player celebrated scoring in this #UCL qualifier.



Absolutely tasteless 👎 pic.twitter.com/NocU0MTpbk — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv's head coach Mircea Lucescu told reporters after the game, "I did not expect such chants. It is a pity." Lucescu, who is a former manager of the Turkish national team, then also refused to attend a post-match news conference later on.

After facing severe backlash from Ukranian officials, Fenerbahce issued a statement to remind fans to keep politics out of sports. The statement read, "We once again remind the public of our stance that sports and politics should always be kept separate from each other."