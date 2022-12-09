Ozil Puts Out Heartwarming Post For Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Harsh Criticism From Media

German footballer Mesut Ozil has issued a heartwarming message of support for former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese international continues to be a target of the media and pundits. Ozil believes that Ronaldo is often a hot topic of discussion as people are trying to get attention at the 37-year-old's expense by constantly spreading negativity about him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mesut Ozil wrote, "I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from ... The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad."

Ozil's post about his former Real Madrid teammate added, "He is soon 38 years old - so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world-class football for 20 years - I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history..."

Amid the several reports released about Cristiano Ronaldo recently, the latest rumour spread about the 37-year-old was that he tried to threaten to leave the Portugal national team after head coach Fernando Santos decided to bench him in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Switzerland.

Since this sensational report was released by the Portuguese publication Record, both Ronaldo and the Portuguese FA have rubbished these claims. Ronaldo took to his Twitter handle on December 8 and wrote, "A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe us! Strength, Portugal!"

Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Portuguese FA's statement to clarify the situation read, "News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar."

While it remains unclear what the truth is, it is fair to say that any discussion about Ronaldo is one of the hottest topics in the media.