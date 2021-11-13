Padma Shri Bembem Devi Believes Her Award 'will Motivate Young Girls To Dream Big'

Former Indian woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi was recently honoured with the Padma Shri Award and hoped that her recognition would motivate young girls to do better and dream big. Bembem Devi is now the only Indian woman footballer to receive the Padma Shri Award. Devi said, "I feel this award will inspire the younger girls. This is the fourth highest civilian award in India, and a woman footballer being awarded it will motivate younger girls to do better and dream big. There is recognition for women footballers in India, and nothing can be more positive than that."

She further said during a press conference organised by AIFF, "I have been overwhelmed by the wishes and love from the people. People have been happier than me. Everyone was so happy. This award is for everyone." Earlier this week, Devi was honoured with the award in Delhi by the honourable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The award ceremony was conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Devi is now among several legends of the sport to be awarded the Padma Shri as other former players to have won the award are Late Gostho Paul, Late Sailen Manna, Late Chuni Goswami, Late PK Banerjee, Bhaichung Bhutia and current Indian Men's National Team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Devi on the current women’s team

Bembem Devi said that there are hopes for the current generation of the women’s team, and they must take advantage of the fact that they will be facing Brazil in the forthcoming International tournament in Manaus. She said, "Brazil are ranked 7th in the world. The girls are so lucky to get a chance to play against them. The girls need to settle down fast. It's so heartening to get a chance to play against your idols. The Brazilian squad consists of so many superstars, including Martha, my favourite player.” She continued, "The learning experience will be immense, and this will stay on with Indian football forever. Once you play against your idol, it raises your bar as you get to understand her body language on the pitch."

(with ANI inputs)

Image: ANI