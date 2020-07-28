Parma Vs Atalanta Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Serie A Preview

Atalanta will come up against Parma on Matchday 37 in Serie A in an attempt to clinch a victory to claim the second spot in the competition. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Here is the Parma vs Atalanta prediction, preview, head-to-head stats, Parma vs Atalanta team news and Serie A standings update.

Parma vs Atalanta prediction: Parma vs Atalanta live stream

The Parma vs Atalanta live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. On the other hand, the Parma vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV App. Here are the other live stream details:

Venue: Ennio Tardini

Parma vs Atalanta live stream date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Parma vs Atalanta live stream time: 11 pm IST

Parma vs Atalanta prediction and preview

Atalanta occupy the third spot in the Serie A standings, having bagged 75 points in 36 games. A victory against Parma could take the team to the second spot ahead of Inter Milan. Their previous game against AC Milan ended in a 1-1 draw. Interestingly, Atalanta have scored the most goals in the competition, a massive 96 times. Meanwhile, recently crowned Serie A champions Juventus have netted 75 times in all. Parma are placed 11th on the Serie A table, managing 46 points in 36 games. Parma defeated Brescia 2-1 in the previous game to relegate their opponents from the competition.

Parma vs Atalanta prediction: Parma vs Atalanta h2h

The two sides have come up against each other on four occasions since 2015. The Parma vs Atalanta h2h stats suggest an upper hand for Gian Piero Gasperini's men, having won thrice over the course of four games, while one game ended in a goalless draw. Their previous clash in Serie A, that was played in January, ended in Atalanta's favour, who scored five goals while conceding none.

Parma vs Atalanta prediction: Parma vs Atalanta team news

Atalanta have no fresh injury concerns as they travel to take on Parma, though Josip Ilicic still remains a major doubt ahead of the clash. Striker Luis Muriel is likely to return to the starting line-up, with several changes expected from Gian Piero Gasperini after the draw against AC Milan. Meanwhile, Parma will be without three key players due to their respective injury concerns - Hernani, Matteo Scozzarella and Andreas Cornelius. Midfielder Gaston Brugman is also expected to miss out on the home game due to fitness issues.

Parma vs Atalanta prediction

Considering the Parma vs Atalanta h2h stats and recent form in the competition, Gasperini's men are the favourites in this game.

