Pau Torres Transfer News: Is The Villarreal Defender Set To Join Man United This Summer?

Pau Torres will be a key cog for Unai Emery's Villarreal in the Europa League final 2021, but the Spaniard could suit up for the Red Devils as Man Utd transfer news continues to link with a move to Old Trafford. Many view the 24-year-old as the perfect partner for captain Harry Maguire, and the Man United hierarchy have listed the Villarreal centre back as one of the top targets in the summer. Here's a look at the Pau Torres transfer news and the Pau Torres stats ahead of the Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League final 2021.

Pau Torres transfer news: Villarreal defender linked with Red Devils switch ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United will scourge the summer transfer window for a centre back and Villarreal star Pau Torres is one of the leading candidates to make the switch. The Red Devils view the upcoming Europa League final as Pau Torres's last 'audition' before they decide on their prime centre-back target. Torres is under contract until 2024 with Villarreal and Man United shortlisted the Spain international in their five-man shortlist in January, along with Real Madrid star Raphael Varane. Torres has also been linked with a move to rivals Manchester City, but it is believed that Man United have a greater interest and are ahead of the Cityzens in the race.

Manchester United view the Europa League final as Pau Torres’ last ‘audition’ before they decide on their prime centre-back target. However, there has been no recent contract between United and Torres’ camp and the player does not view the final as an audition. #MUFC [MEN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 25, 2021

Torres also could move to Real Madrid, if Man United chose Varane over the Villarreal star, who has played seven times for Spain and was named in coach Luis Enrique's 24-man squad on Monday. Neither the 24-yar-old nor his representatives expect a deal to be concluded early due to the European Championships this summer. Sources believe Man United will go 'all out' to sign a centre-back, with Solskjaer and the club desperate to find a partner for their captain Harry Maguire.

Torres was asked about his future in an interview with the Pure Football podcast and played down speculation that he could join Man United this summer. The 24-year-old said that his focus was on the Villarreal vs Manchester United final and he does not see himself moving out of the club after the final.

Failure to sign Torres would see Man United focus their attention on Raphael Varane, with Real Madrid keen on selling the Frenchman who has just a year left on his contract. Man United's director of football negotiations Matt Judge has held exploratory talks with Varane's camp but there is also interest from Liverpool. The 28-year-old fits into Manchester United's ideal age bracket of 23-28 for targets and has won four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and four Club World Cups and the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

