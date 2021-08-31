Last Updated:

Man United vs Wolves tactical foul? Paul Pogba Denies Fouling Ruben Neves, Latter Responds Saying "everyone Saw It"

Paul Pogba has denied fouling Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves during the Sunday match between Manchester United and Wolves, the latter also responds

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has denied fouling Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves during Sunday's Premier League match. The foul that allegedly led to the scoring of the winning goal for Manchester United was protested upon by Neves' teammates as well, however, the goal was still allowed and the game moved forward. So, what happened with Paul Pogba and Ruben Neves? 

Paul Pogba's foul against Neves

Manchester United vs Wolves on Sunday didn't feature a lot of goals but certainly had enough drama. The recent match Manchester United player Paul Pogba fouling Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, following which United scored the match-winning goal. The home side were furious at this turn of events since they believed that the goal should've been disallowed after the challenge between the two players. 

Frenchman Paul Pogba vehemently denied these allegations, claiming it wasn't a foul after which Neves went on his own passionate rant about the incident. This controversy surrounding Pogba and Neves is bound to increase some more following the former's comments. Speaking to Sky Sports, Paul Pogba said: 

I didn’t touch him. This is the Premier League, it was a 50-50, every weekend that is happening. We win the ball and we scored.

While Pogba denies even touching Neves, several videos of the incident shows otherwise. Football pundit and commentator Graeme Souness claimed that the tackle wasn't just a foul but a "leg-breaker". Speaking on Sky Sports, Souness said, "That could have been a leg-breaker. I was guilty of some daft things and some cruel things. That is a classic case of looking to do someone. I'm not saying Paul Pogba meant to do it but that's how it ended up looking." 

What did Ruben Neves say about Pogba's foul? 

Wolves' Ruben Neves on the other hand, claimed that the contact between him and Pogba was clear. He also spoke about how he showed his leg to the referee, Mike Dean, and was still overruled. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neves went on an angry rant about the incident saying: 

Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings and everything with referees about VAR, I don’t know why [the foul wasn't given]. They said before the season started they will look for contact – if the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul. I showed them my leg. I think maybe because last game it was a foul before the Southampton goal, maybe now they did the opposite. I showed my leg to the ref, I showed to the assistant ref, I cannot say anything more. After the game he said ‘you both go to the ball’ and I said ‘yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball’. It’s a foul, a clear foul.

The controversy, which seems like is just beginning, also saw Match of The Day football pundit Jermaine Jenas give his opinion to BBC Sport. The former Spurs Midfielder reportedly disapproved of Pogba's comments after the fact and said, "Paul Pogba there in the interview that we just witnessed, he said it is a 50-50. It’s not. It’s 60-40 in Neves’s favour. It’s a bad touch from Paul Pogba. The ball gets away from him, and he’s reaching and he’s stretching."

