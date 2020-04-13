Paul Pogba Explains How His Angry Brother Influenced Move To Juventus From Man Utd

Paul Pogba's sensational move from Juventus to Manchester United was the talking point in world football back in 2016. Manchester United paid a then-world-record transfer fee of £89 million to secure the services of the French midfielder. However, Paul Pogba's tenure at Old Trafford has had its fair share of ups and downs with the midfielder being linked to Real Madrid and Juventus in the last 12 months.

Paul Pogba keeping himself busy during ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Paul Pogba explains how 'angry' brother influenced move from Man Utd to Juventus

💬 "I miss it because that’s my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing."@PaulPogba reveals the full story behind his injury setback and says he can't wait to return when football recommences 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2020

In a recent interview with Manchester United TV, Paul Pogba revealed how his furious older brother urged him to move away from Old Trafford. Pogba was quoted as saying “My brother, the United fan, told me he was really angry – even more than me – when I didn’t play. He told me: ‘No, go. You can play in this team. If they don’t want you here, go somewhere else. They will see'. “My mother always told me: ‘You will go somewhere but come back.’ She always said this. I was like: ‘We will see’. But you know mothers and the things she said: ‘You will come back here, don’t worry’ and that was just after. She said you will come back to Manchester, don’t worry, and I did."

Paul Pogba further went on to add that he was overjoyed when he secured a move back to Manchester United from Juventus in a record deal a couple of years ago. The French World Cup winner said “When I came back, I was really happy to come back. I left it and didn’t finish. I started something but I didn’t finish, I just went somewhere else. To finish it. Obviously, coming back where I started was for me, why I was really happy. Now I’m ready to come as a confirmed player not a youth player.”

Paul Pogba transfer news

Juventus keeping tabs on Paul Pogba

Pogba is Juventus' number one goal this summer. He is their absolute first midfield choice #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2020

