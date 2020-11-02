Paul Pogba SLAMMED For 'out Of Breath' Excuse For Conceding Penalty Against Arsenal

Manchester United fans were left frustrated with Paul Pogba after the Frenchman conceded a sloppy second-half penalty on Sunday when he tripped Hector Bellerin in the box. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted from the spot-kick to seal a crucial away victory for the Gunners.

Pogba vs Arsenal: Sloppy penalty helps Gunners score a famous victory at Old Trafford

With the game hanging in balance, Paul Pogba made a reckless sliding tackle in the box in an attempt to snatch the ball from Hector Bellerin. The Frenchman only ended up clipping Bellerin from behind, getting nowhere near the ball in the process. Referee Mike Dean wasted no time in awarding the penalty, leaving Pogba to instantly regret his decision. As mentioned, Aubameyang sent David De Gea the wrong way to score from the spot, handing a lead to Arsenal with just over 20 minutes left in the match.

While Man United did come at Arsenal during the final stages of the match, Mikel Arteta's men held on to their slender 1-0 lead, thereby scoring a first victory at Old Trafford in 14 years. The win for Arsenal means Man United are yet to score a league victory at Old Trafford this season in four attempts. The Red Devils lost to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur while they drew to Chelsea before Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.

Man United vs Arsenal highlights

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Paul Pogba admitted he made a "stupid mistake" which he tried to explain stating he was "a bit out of breath." Pogba even admitted that he isn't the best when it comes to defending in the box, something which he vowed to work on.

"We know it's a poor performance. Myself, I cannot give a foul away like this," Paul Pogba said during the post-match interview. "I thought I would touch the ball but I didn't. I cost us the goal today with the penalty. Like I say, details. We have to do better, the team, myself, it starts with me. I felt like I touched him a bit, I knew I was in the box, I shouldn't have given a penalty away like that. Maybe I was a bit out of breath, it made me do this stupid mistake."

Pogba conceded a similar reckless penalty against Tottenham Hotspur, which United lost 6-1. Man United fans were left unimpressed as they pinned the blame on the Frenchman for Sunday's defeat to Arsenal. Some even questioned if Pogba deserves to start for United ahead of new-signing Donny van de Beek:

So overrated — Hasy (@Hasy123x) November 1, 2020

Worst signing ever — Darragh (@DarraghMUFC__) November 1, 2020

Comparing Partey to Pogba is disrespectful never mind Fred lmao — James. (@afcjxmes) November 1, 2020

Stupid mistake from a bang average player. £90m and I doubt he’s in the top 30 midfielders to play for United. Admits he can’t defend yet you’ve got experts trying to tell me he’s box to box 😂 — Daniel Adey (@Daniel_Adey) November 1, 2020

Think it’s time for Pogba to sit out a few games and let van de Beek start. Need something new. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 1, 2020

Man United will look to recover from their latest defeat on Wednesday when they head to Istanbul for a Champions League match against Basaksehir. United will then head to Goodison Park to face Everton next Saturday.

(Image Credits: Arsenal TV)