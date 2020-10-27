Pogba And Fernandes Could Be Manchester United's De Bruyne And Silva, Claims Gary Neville

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes could become Manchester United’s version of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changes his Man United formation, Gary Neville has claimed. The Red Devils legend has urged Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to consider using both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as attacking midfielders in his playing XI.

Neville suggests Man United formation tweak to get the best out of Pogba, Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been failing to get the best out of the talented duo with Scott McTominay and Fred preferred in a double pivot against Chelsea with Paul Pogba on the bench. Speaking about the game on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Gary Neville said he believes Solskjaer should consider changing his formation and using both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in an advanced position and use a single holding midfielder behind the duo in a way similar to how Pep Guardiola used David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne at Man City.

“I think it’s a problem when you have £150 million worth of midfielders on the bench. You’ve got one player who has won the World Cup and been dominant in Europe. He’s Manchester United’s record signing and yet can’t get in the team," Neville stated.

“For me, I’ve never understood why Ole hasn’t tried one sitter with Pogba and Fernandes in front, like De Bruyne and David Silva. Kevin De Bruyne and Silva weren’t disciplined midfield players before Pep Guardiola arrived, he made them into that, so that’s the only system I can see where it would be obvious to get those two into position," Neville advocated.

The Man United legend added that maybe Solskjaer has seen something in training and decided against it but he believes Pogba should be given the freedom to play further up the pitch since he isn't disciplined enough to play in front of the back four.

Jamie Carragher has a different view on Paul Pogba-Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher disagreed with Gary Neville and said that it is better for the team to have Fred and Scott McTominay in the midfield pivot. Carragher said he is unconvinced that the partnership between Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba can ever work.

Jamie Carragher has had enough of arguing with Gary Neville about Paul Pogba 🤣@Carra23 | @GNev2 pic.twitter.com/VHKEJpPK3i — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 26, 2020

"Fernandes is their man in the No. 10 position but I don't know how Ole can continue not to pick a £90 million signing. It's not easy for the manager but at some stage, he will get back into the team. But for me, Pogba and Fernandes will never work," Jamie Carragher claimed.

