Paul Pogba Will Be Bothered By Graeme Souness' Criticism, Says Dimitar Berbatov

Paul Pogba was all set to make his return from injury for Manchester United before the coronavirus lockdown suspended competitive football in England. However, that has not stopped Paul Pogba from reigniting his off-field quarrel with Liverpool great Graeme Souness. Souness has been criticising Paul Pobga for a while now having gone after the French World Cup winner sometime last year. Since then, the Liverpool legend has constantly claimed that Paul Pogba is the bad apple in the Manchester United squad and should be offloaded as soon as possible.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford credits Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney for helping him develop

Paul Pogba Transfer news

Paul Pogba talks about the massive transfer fee paid to bring him to Manchester United

Paul Pogba on whether his Manchester United transfer fee was a pressure for him:



🗣️"For me, no, but for the world and fans and everyone, yes. Unfortunately, life is like that. It's not me, but it was for a big amount of money. " pic.twitter.com/9ZDN774AmM — VBET News (@VBETnews) April 14, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United captain Harry Maguire proves he's a class act with tribute video to club staff

Pogba vs Souness

Dimitar Berbatov says Paul Pogba will be bothered by Souness criticism

In a recent interview with Betfair, former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov opined that Paul Pogba will definitely be affected by Graeme Souness’ constant criticism. Berbatov was quoted as saying "I think this is pretty personal now, you can sense it the way these two talk about each other. I find it all too funny, it's like a Greek tragedy. Back in my early days, even when I was in my later playing days, social media wasn't so big. It wasn't like nowadays when players can easily get abused and you can see the opinion of pundits everywhere and it can affect you. We are all humans and we can all say 'it doesn't bother you' but trust me, it does. It is necessary for a player to hear an outside opinion, but it must come from someone who has been there and done that, someone credible who knows what they are talking about and what it is like to be a footballer.”

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19

The former Tottenham Hotspur man further added that the Pogba vs Souness battle has now turned personal. Dimitar Berbatov added "However, some people talk for the sake of talking, so that they get noticed, and that can be irritating and disrespectful. With Souness and Paul Pogba, I find it all a little strange, but when someone constantly criticises you, of course, you are going to snap. Even if it is good criticism, if it is constantly aimed at you and it doesn't matter what you are doing, at some point you are going to be like: 'Wait a minute, am I the only player on the f****** planet here?' It doesn't matter who the other person is, you are going to say something back and defend yourself, like what Pogba is doing, it's normal."

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Liverpool trolled after placing non-playing staff on furlough

Also Read | Paul Pogba singles out Manchester United teammate Phil Jones as most likely own goal scorer