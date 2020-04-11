Paul Scholes Compares Bruno Fernandes To Man United Legend Eric Cantona

Bruno Fernandes has been a game-changer ever since he arrived at Old Trafford in January. The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder was linked to Manchester United last summer but had to wait until January 2020 to secure his dream move to the Red Devils. Former Manchester United midfielder and England legend Paul Scholes heaped praise on the Portuguese star who has quickly established himself as a fan favourite to the United faithful.

Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona

Paul Scholes: "Whether he [Bruno Fernandes] can play as a two in midfield, that's yet to be seen. He looks like an out and out no 10, possibly like a Cantona, a Dwight Yorke, a Teddy Sheringham, something of that ilk." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2020

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has likened newly-signed attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes to Eric Cantona, Teddy Sheringham and Dwight Yorke. Eric Cantona was a cult legend at Old Trafford and was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's go-to players during his tenure in Manchester. Bruno Fernandes has quickly developed into a key player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having already scored two goals in five appearances for Manchester United.

Paul Scholes: "He's [Bruno Fernandes] great on the ball, he's always on the half turn. He's that link that #mufc really, really needed. They lacked that bit of quality from midfield into the forward players." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2020

Bruno Fernandes heaps on praise on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes: "The most important thing [before agreeing to join #mufc] was the confidence from the coach. I want to feel the confidence from the coach, like 'I come, you are my choice. I need you. I want you'." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 8, 2020

