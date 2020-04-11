The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Paul Scholes Compares Bruno Fernandes To Man United Legend Eric Cantona

Football News

Retired England international Paul Scholes compared Manchester United's January signing Bruno Fernandes to Premier League legend Eric Cantona in an interview.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul Scholes

Bruno Fernandes has been a game-changer ever since he arrived at Old Trafford in January. The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder was linked to Manchester United last summer but had to wait until January 2020 to secure his dream move to the Red Devils. Former Manchester United midfielder and England legend Paul Scholes heaped praise on the Portuguese star who has quickly established himself as a fan favourite to the United faithful. 

Also Read | Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush send well-wishes to Sir Kenny Dalglish

Premier League

Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has likened newly-signed attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes to Eric Cantona, Teddy Sheringham and Dwight Yorke. Eric Cantona was a cult legend at Old Trafford and was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's go-to players during his tenure in Manchester. Bruno Fernandes has quickly developed into a key player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having already scored two goals in five appearances for Manchester United.

Also Read | Premier League: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho accepts breaking social distancing rules amidst UK

Bruno Fernandes heaps on praise on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes takes Manchester United fans through his daily routine amidst lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
COVID-19
COVID-19: 1035 CASES IN 24 HRS
Mamata
BENGAL TO EXTEND CORONA LOCKDOWN
Delhi Metro
DMRC TAKES A DIG AT MASAKALI 2.0
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN