Bruno Fernandes Takes Manchester United Fans Through His Daily Routine Amidst Lockdown

The growing outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis across the globe has forced many countries into a 'coronavirus lockdown'. All sporting activities in the UK have been postponed indefinitely as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus. All Premier League clubs have been forced to shut down their facilities, while players have been advised to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. In an interview, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes spoke about how he is spending his time during the coronavirus lockdown.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes talks about life during coronavirus lockdown

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes in a video uploaded by the club's official Twitter handle talked about his routine and how he is spending his time in quarantine. Fernandes, who signed for the Red Devils in January, spoke in length about his daily routine right from him waking up to his training. He added that it is difficult staying at home due to their frequent travels and playing schedule but suggested that one should enjoy this time with their families. Bruno Fernandes further added that it is uncertain to how much time they'll have to stay quarantined so it's best for one to enjoy their time with family. The Manchester United star also said that he hopes that football resumes soon and everyone can have their normal lives back.

Bruno Fernandes' message to Manchester United fans

Today's Reds Check-In is brought to you by @B_Fernandes8 😍



📋 Here's what is on his daily agenda right now 👇



🔺 Eating well

🔺 Training hard

🔺 Spending time with family pic.twitter.com/y6nAmNsXho — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2020

Bruno Fernandes stats since Manchester United transfer

Bruno Fernandes signed for Manchester United in January after a protracted transfer saga for an initial £46.5 million ($57.8 million). Since his move, Fernandes has featured in nine games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and has already established himself as the creative fulcrum of the Red Devils. In his time so far, Bruno Fernandes has scored thrice and assisted four goals, while Man United are unbeaten in all competitions since his transfer from Sporting CP.

