Paul Scholes Labels Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona Side as The Best Team He’s Ever Faced 

Man United legend Paul Scholes has revealed that the Barcelona team in 2011 was the best side he ever came up against in his illustrious career, ahead of Real Madrid's early 2000s team, which came close. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Barcelona won the Champions League in 2011 defeating Man United in the process and Paul Scholes claimed that he would have retired with at least four Champions League medals if it wasn't for Barcelona's supremacy. Pep Guardiola led Barcelona to two Champions League titles, beating Man United on both occasions in the final, first in 2009 in Rome and then two years later at Wembley.

Paul Scholes on Pep Guardiola's Barcelona team

While speaking on the A Goal In One Podcast, Paul Scholes stated that Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United were slightly ‘unlucky’ and the legendary Scotsman should have retired with at least four Champions League titles despite accolades filled to the brim. Paul Scholes then heaped praise on Pep Guardiola and his Barcelona side for their dominance in football during the Spaniard's four-year reign at the Camp Nou. Paul Scholes explained that players in the form of Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry were just ‘unreal’ and that team was the reason why Man United didn't achieve more success in Europe. Paul Scholes went on to add that the Barcelona team under Pep Guardiola was the best team he ever came up against, although the Real Madrid team from the early 2000s came close.

Paul Scholes: “In any other era we might have won four, five six European cups, but the teams that were about, you think about Pep’s Barcelona. Jesus. How good were they. Xavi, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Henry on the left. Unreal.” #MUFC [Goal In One Podcast] pic.twitter.com/OSsflIbLXp — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 31, 2020

Paul Scholes on the Real Madrid team of the early 2000s

Paul Scholes also opened up on the time he faced Real Madrid in 2000 while United were attempting to defend their crown. The first leg of the Champions League clash ended 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu but Los Blancos orchestrated a 3-2 win at Old Trafford to make it through to the next round. Goals from Raul and an own goal from Roy Keane handed United their first defeat at home in 16 months.

More famously, the Real Madrid team in 2003 also handed United a punishment with a 3-1 win in the Spanish capital. The return leg at Old Trafford saw Ronaldo famously score a hat-trick against the Red Devils as the Brazilian received a standing ovation from the crowd. Although United won the second leg 4-3, Real Madrid progressed to the next stage of the Champions League with a 6-5 win on aggregate. Still, Paul Scholes labelled Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona as a cut above the rest, calling them the best team he’s ever faced.

