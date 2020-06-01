Jadon Sancho Displays 'Justice For George Floyd' T-shirt After Hat-trick Against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho was in fine form against Paderborn as he scored thrice on Sunday in his first league start since the coronavirus shutdown. The 20-year-old England international went on to offer his condolences to George Floyd, an African-American who was killed by a police officer under the garb of racism last week.

Justice for George Floyd: Jadon Sancho joins protest against Goerge Floyd death

Jadon Sancho scored thrice against Paderborn, his first professional career hat-trick. The young forward scored his first goal in the 57th minute and drew attention towards the tragic death of George Floyd. Sancho then went towards the camera to unveil a t-shirt with a message of support for George Floyd, that read, 'Justice for George Floyd'. However, he was booked by the referee for his act. Several cities in the USA have seen violent demonstrations against the killing of the 46-year-old African-American man.

Justice for George Floyd: Jadon Sancho hat-trick

After a subdued performance in the first half, Dortmund took the game to the opposition in the second half. Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring for his side in the 54th minute from a close-range finish. Lucien Favre's men saw their lead double in the game after Sancho scored in the 57th minute post a brilliant assist from Julian Brandt. Uwe Hunemeier pulled one back from the spot for Paderborn in the 72nd minute after Emre Can was penalised for handball, but the penalty did little to impede Dortmund's charge.

Justice for George Floyd: Jadon Sancho hat-trick first in his professional career

Just two minutes later, Sancho netted the ball into the bottom-right corner after receiving a sublime pass from Hazard. Achraf Hakimi scored the fourth for Dortmund in the 85th minute, followed by a decent close-range finish from Marcel Schmelzer four minutes later. With the game inching close to 90 minutes, Sancho would have been forgiven for being satisfied with his display. However, the England international showed why he is being chased by a number of top clubs in Europe after he finished his hat-trick in injury time.

Jadon Sancho hat-trick: Bundesliga table

Defending league champions Bayern Munich lead on the Bundesliga table after Matchday 29. The Bavarian giants have bagged 67 points in 29 games. On the other hand, Dortmund are placed second on the table with 60 points to their credit. Dortmund will next play Hertha Berlin this coming weekend.