Paul Scholes Opens Up On How Close He Came To Leaving Man United

Alongside the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Sir Bobby Charlton and Teddy Sheringham, Paul Scholes remains one of the most iconic Englishmen to have donned a Manchester United jersey. Regarded by many as one of the best passers in the game, Paul Scholes enjoyed a long and distinguished career at Man Utd playing under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, things could have been much different had the talented Englishman decided to take a risk and moved abroad to European giants Inter Milan.

Paul Scholes keeping himself busy amid coronavirus lockdown in the UK

Paul Scholes doing the Toilet Roll challenge.

Scholes to Inter Milan

Paul Scholes opens up on how close he came to leaving Man Utd for European giants

Inter Milan President Massima Moratti on Paul Scholes: "We tried really hard to sign Paul Scholes, we gave Manchester United a blank cheque, we talked to him and his reply was: "If you want me to play for you, you'd have to buy this club"



Fucking legend.

Paul Scholes, who made 466 appearances for Man Utd and scored 102 goals in the process, is considered to be a Premier League legend. However, the former Salford City manager spoke about how close he was to joining Inter Milan during his playing days. To the delight of Man Utd fans, Scholes opted to remain at Old Trafford and build his legacy as one of the greatest players to take the field at Old Trafford. Paul Scholes won 25 trophies including 11 Premier League titles (more than any other English player) and two UEFA Champions League titles

Premier League: Paul Scholes heaps praise on Man Utd January signing Bruno Fernandes

Paul Scholes says Man United were lacking leadership before the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.



“They lacked that quality in midfield and since he came in he’s had that. He can feed the ball in to players, he’s got a great shot on him and he looks like a real leader as well."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/M4SRAlzVUf — SBOBET (@SBOBET) April 11, 2020

