Paul Scholes Opens Up On How Close He Came To Leaving Man United

Football News

Man Utd and England legend Paul Scholes revealed the details of a failed transfer to Inter Milan back during his glory days at Old Trafford.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul Scholes

Alongside the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Sir Bobby Charlton and Teddy Sheringham, Paul Scholes remains one of the most iconic Englishmen to have donned a Manchester United jersey. Regarded by many as one of the best passers in the game, Paul Scholes enjoyed a long and distinguished career at Man Utd playing under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, things could have been much different had the talented Englishman decided to take a risk and moved abroad to European giants Inter Milan.

Also Read | Man Utd midfielder Juan Mata drops hint about his future

Paul Scholes keeping himself busy amid coronavirus lockdown in the UK

Also Read | Throwback to Gareth Bale's Champions League hat-trick vs Inter Milan at San Siro: Watch

Scholes to Inter Milan

Paul Scholes opens up on how close he came to leaving Man Utd for European giants

Also Read | Premier League: Who is Daniel Levy? Tottenham chairman's net worth, salary and all latest news

Paul Scholes, who made 466 appearances for Man Utd and scored 102 goals in the process, is considered to be a Premier League legend. However, the former Salford City manager spoke about how close he was to joining Inter Milan during his playing days. To the delight of Man Utd fans, Scholes opted to remain at Old Trafford and build his legacy as one of the greatest players to take the field at Old Trafford. Paul Scholes won 25 trophies including 11 Premier League titles (more than any other English player) and two UEFA Champions League titles

Also Read | Premier League: Paul Pogba singles out Man Utd teammate Phil Jones as most likely own goal scorer

Premier League: Paul Scholes heaps praise on Man Utd January signing Bruno Fernandes

Also Read | Man Utd legend Paul Scholes scored a hat-trick for England vs Poland, OTD in 1999: Watch

First Published:
