Paul Scholes Or Steven Gerrard? Who Would Thierry Henry Play With?

Arsenal have been stuck in a rut over the last few weeks. Ever since the departure of their Spanish coach - Unai Emery, they've been struggling to get going. The likes of Mikel Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri and others have been linked with the managerial job at Arsenal. Freddie Ljungberg will be serving as a interim coach until then. However, former Arsenal striker and Gunners' fan favourite - Thierry Henry - had some interesting things to say as he served as a pundit on Monday Night Football show.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Liverpool live streaming details, preview, team news and updates

Paul Merson, Zinedine Zidane heap praise on Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

🗣 Paul Merson: “Thierry Henry would play for Arsenal like he was a 20-year-old playing in an u12 league, and I’ve never seen that before.”



🗣 Zinedine Zidane: "Thierry Henry is probably technically the most gifted footballer ever to play the beautiful game" pic.twitter.com/ukhoeaGBGJ — Football Manipulated Tips (@FootyFixedUK) December 9, 2019

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball

Thierry Henry chooses Paul Scholes over Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

Henry: "I love Stevie G but I have to go with Paul Scholes. He made Manchester United tick."



Gary Neville’s reaction is priceless! 😂https://t.co/1mRGpCFXtH — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 17, 2019

Thierry Henry, who scored a mammoth 174 goals from 254 appearances for Arsenal over two spells, was asked by a fan to choose a player (former or present) with whom he would like to play with. The Gunners legend had to choose between Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Manchester United veteran Paul Scholes. The current Montreal Impact coach opted to go with Paul Scholes citing that the England midfielder made 'Manchester United tick'. Thierry Henry went on to praise the former England team that boasted of the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team

Also Read | West Ham stadium announcer hilariously confuses Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi for David Luiz

Arsenal suffer embarrassing 0-3 loss to Manchester City

Also Read | Thierry Henry urges fans to give Arsenal manager Freddie Ljungberg some time