Paul Scholes Or Steven Gerrard? Who Would Thierry Henry Play With?

Football News

In a segment of Monday Night Football, former Arsenal and Barcelona legend - Thierry Henry - spoke about how he would choose Paul Scholes over Steven Gerrard.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul Scholes

Arsenal have been stuck in a rut over the last few weeks. Ever since the departure of their Spanish coach - Unai Emery, they've been struggling to get going. The likes of Mikel Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri and others have been linked with the managerial job at Arsenal. Freddie Ljungberg will be serving as a interim coach until then. However, former Arsenal striker and Gunners' fan favourite - Thierry Henry - had some interesting things to say as he served as a pundit on Monday Night Football show.

Paul Merson, Zinedine Zidane heap praise on Arsenal legend Thierry Henry 

Thierry Henry chooses Paul Scholes over Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard 

Thierry Henry, who scored a mammoth 174 goals from 254 appearances for Arsenal over two spells, was asked by a fan to choose a player (former or present) with whom he would like to play with. The Gunners legend had to choose between Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Manchester United veteran Paul Scholes. The current Montreal Impact coach opted to go with Paul Scholes citing that the England midfielder made 'Manchester United tick'. Thierry Henry went on to praise the former England team that boasted of the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. 

Arsenal suffer embarrassing 0-3 loss to Manchester City

Published:
