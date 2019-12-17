Paul Scholes Or Steven Gerrard? Who Would Thierry Henry Play With?

Arsenal have been stuck in a rut over the last few weeks. Ever since the departure of their Spanish coach - Unai Emery, they've been struggling to get going. The likes of Mikel Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti, Massimiliano Allegri and others have been linked with the managerial job at Arsenal. Freddie Ljungberg will be serving as a interim coach until then. However, former Arsenal striker and Gunners' fan favourite - Thierry Henry - had some interesting things to say as he served as a pundit on Monday Night Football show.
Also Read | Aston Villa vs Liverpool live streaming details, preview, team news and updates
🗣 Paul Merson: “Thierry Henry would play for Arsenal like he was a 20-year-old playing in an u12 league, and I’ve never seen that before.”— Football Manipulated Tips (@FootyFixedUK) December 9, 2019
🗣 Zinedine Zidane: "Thierry Henry is probably technically the most gifted footballer ever to play the beautiful game" pic.twitter.com/ukhoeaGBGJ
Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball
Henry: "I love Stevie G but I have to go with Paul Scholes. He made Manchester United tick."— SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 17, 2019
Gary Neville’s reaction is priceless! 😂https://t.co/1mRGpCFXtH
Thierry Henry, who scored a mammoth 174 goals from 254 appearances for Arsenal over two spells, was asked by a fan to choose a player (former or present) with whom he would like to play with. The Gunners legend had to choose between Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Manchester United veteran Paul Scholes. The current Montreal Impact coach opted to go with Paul Scholes citing that the England midfielder made 'Manchester United tick'. Thierry Henry went on to praise the former England team that boasted of the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.
Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team
Also Read | West Ham stadium announcer hilariously confuses Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi for David Luiz
December 15, 2019
Also Read | Thierry Henry urges fans to give Arsenal manager Freddie Ljungberg some time