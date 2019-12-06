The Debate
Thierry Henry Urges Fans To Give Arsenal Manager Freddie Ljungberg Some Time

Football News

Arsenal legend and Montreal Impact coach - Thierry Henry - has asked the Gunners' fans to have some patience with newly-appointed coach Freddie Ljungberg.

Thierry Henry

In Freddie Ljungberg’s second match in-charge of Arsenal, the Gunners fell to a disappointing 1-2 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. Despite the exit of Unai Emery from the Arsenal backroom, the Arsenal team still looked to be shaky throughout the 90 minutes in front of the home fans. This led to speculation within the Arsenal fanbase and people were wondering if Freddie Ljungberg is the right man to lead Arsenal at such a crucial point in the Premier League season.

Also Read | El Clasico 2019-20: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard ruled out with injury

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry at his very best!

Also Read | Everton to replace Marco Silva with former manager David Moyes? Fans wait anxiously

Thierry Henry warns Arsenal fans - 'Give Freddie Ljungberg more time'

Also Read | Brendan Rodgers Firmly Denies All The Rumours Of Him Joining Arsenal

Former Arsenal legend - Thierry Henry - leaped to the defence of his ex-teammate Freddie Ljungberg as he urged Arsenal supporters to give some time to the new Gunners coach. While appearing on Amazon Prime as an analyst, Thierry Henry added that it's very difficult to change things in a short time. Thierry Henry was recently appointed as coach of MLS side - Montreal Impact.

Will Freddie Ljunberg be able to take Arsenal out of trouble? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Seen Ranting At Arsenal Teammate Lacazette After Defeat Against Brighton

Read what Thierry Henry had to say about Divock Origi and his Liverpool teammates

Also Read | Freddie Ljungberg Under No Illusions As He Takes Over Arsenal From Unai Emery

