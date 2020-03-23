The Debate
Paulo Dybala Coronavirus Update: Juve Star's Family In Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears

Football News

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Argentinian footballer's mother reportedly in the hospital over coronavirus fears as death toll in Italy continues to rise.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paulo dybala coronavirus

Paulo Dybala was the latest Serie A player to test positive for the COVID-19 strain. The star forward and his girlfriend both teste positive for coronavirus and remain quarantined. However, Argentinian police have now brought in Dybala's mother and other family members to be tested for the deadly disease. Here is the Paulo Dybala coronavirus update and other COVID-19 related news. 

NJ vs MLC Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all A-League match details

Paulo Dybala coronavirus update

Paulo Dybala update: Juventus forward and girlfriend test positive for COVID-19

Premier League's most valuable XI revealed costing staggering £1.19 BILLION

Paulo Dybala update

Paulo Dybala coronavirus news: Argentinian forward's mom and other family members admitted in hospital

The Paulo Dybala coronavirus news came as shock for football fans. The star forward revealed he is in good health and is dealing with the sickness with great care.  As per Argentina's newspapers La Voz del Interior and Ole, Dybala's mother, brother Gustavo and his partner were leaving their home and walking around in public in Cordoba. The three were taken by police personnel after failing to comply with isolation rules. They have been placed under quarantine in a hospital in Cordoba and are now awaiting results to see if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Arsene Wenger returns to Arsenal for poaching influential analytics chief for FIFA

Paulo Dybala update

Paulo Dybala coronavirus news: Paolo Maldini, Daniele Maldini test positive

Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldini test positive for coronavirus

Juventus players with coronavirus

Daniele Rugani was the first player in the Serie A to test positive for coronavirus. Since then, two more Juventus players tested positive for the COVID-19 strain. Here is the list for Juventus players with coronavirus:

  • Daniele Rugani
  • Blaise Matuidi
  • Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala Coronavirus: Juve star confirms he is under isolation but not infected by coronavirus

First Published:
