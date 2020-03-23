Paulo Dybala Coronavirus Update: Juve Star's Family In Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Fears

Paulo Dybala was the latest Serie A player to test positive for the COVID-19 strain. The star forward and his girlfriend both teste positive for coronavirus and remain quarantined. However, Argentinian police have now brought in Dybala's mother and other family members to be tested for the deadly disease. Here is the Paulo Dybala coronavirus update and other COVID-19 related news.

Paulo Dybala update: Juventus forward and girlfriend test positive for COVID-19

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has announced that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini have tested positive for coronavirus. The 26-yo became the third Juve player to be confirmed with the illness, following on from Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi. (talkSPORT) — Bridge News📰 (@cfc_wale) March 21, 2020

Paulo Dybala coronavirus news: Argentinian forward's mom and other family members admitted in hospital

The Paulo Dybala coronavirus news came as shock for football fans. The star forward revealed he is in good health and is dealing with the sickness with great care. As per Argentina's newspapers La Voz del Interior and Ole, Dybala's mother, brother Gustavo and his partner were leaving their home and walking around in public in Cordoba. The three were taken by police personnel after failing to comply with isolation rules. They have been placed under quarantine in a hospital in Cordoba and are now awaiting results to see if they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Paulo Dybala coronavirus news: Paolo Maldini, Daniele Maldini test positive

Paulo Dybala of Juventus and AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini & his son Daniel Maldini have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Get well soon 🙏🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/eAaAfkxYxP — SMFutball (@SMFutball) March 21, 2020

Daniele Rugani was the first player in the Serie A to test positive for coronavirus. Since then, two more Juventus players tested positive for the COVID-19 strain. Here is the list for Juventus players with coronavirus:

Daniele Rugani

Blaise Matuidi

Paulo Dybala

